Trump tells NYT he thinks Mueller will 'be fair'

His comments come after Republicans raised questions over Mueller and his team

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller is "going to be fair" in his investigation into possible collusion between Trump's team and Russian officials.

His comments -- made during an interview with The New York Times -- come after Republicans and supporters of Trump had raised questions over Mueller and his investigative team.

Several Republicans, including Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, have called for the removal of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe -- a move Democrats have argued is an effort to undermine Mueller as his investigation ramps up and to give Trump cover should he try to remove Mueller, a step the White House insists is not on the table.

Trump said the investigation "makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position. So the sooner it's worked out, the better it is for the country."

The President was also asked if former President Barack Obama's attorney general, Eric Holder, was more loyal than his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

