Story highlights Trump has signed 96 new laws so far during his presidency

That's the fewest new laws during the first year of a new presidency, dating back to Eisenhower

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump touted his economic and legislative achievements in front of Florida firefighters on Wednesday -- but again stretched his comments too far for the facts.

"You know, one of the things that people don't understand -- we have signed more legislation than anybody -- we broke the record of Harry Truman," Trump told the first responders.

The problem? That's just not true.

Trump has signed 96 bills into law so far in his presidency -- the fewest of any first-term president stretching back to Dwight D. Eisenhower, according to data from the US Congress and from GovTrack.us

"I believe we have -- and you'll have to ask those folks, but I think they know the real answer -- we have more legislation passed, including -- the record was Harry Truman. That's a long time ago. And we broke that record," Trump continued incorrectly.

