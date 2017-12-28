Roy Moore files complaint to block Alabama Senate result

Story highlights Alabama Secretary of State is slated to certify special election results Thursday

Moore and his campaign calling for "a new special election"

(CNN) Roy Moore filed an election complaint on Wednesday, alleging potential voter fraud in Alabama's special election and urged a delay in certifying the results.

Moore, a Republican, has refused to concede after losing the Senate race on December 12 to Democrat Doug Jones by more than 20,000 votes.

In its last-minute court battle to stop state officials from certifying Jones as the winner, the Moore campaign said certification should be delayed until a "thorough investigation of potential election fraud," according to a press release.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, however, told CNN's "New Day" Thursday morning that he will certify Jones as the winner later in the day.

"Will this affect anything?" Merrill said, referring to Moore's challenge. "The short answer to that is no."

