Roy Moore files complaint to block Alabama Senate result

Story highlights Alabama Secretary of State is slated to certify special election results Thursday

Moore and his campaign calling for "a new special election"

(CNN) Roy Moore filed an election complaint on Wednesday, alleging potential voter fraud in Alabama's special election and urged a delay in certifying the results.

Moore, a Republican, has refused to concede after losing the Senate race on Dec. 12 to Democrat Doug Jones by more than 20,000 votes.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is slated to certify the special election results Thursday. But the Moore campaign launched a last-minute court battle to stop state officials from certifying Jones as the winner, saying it should be delayed until a "thorough investigation of potential election fraud," according to his press release.

CNN reached out to the Alabama Secretary of State's office for comment on whether Moore's filing would affect the process. Previously, Merrill has said it is "highly unlikely" that Jones would not be certified as the winner of the election.

Moore and his campaign filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Montgomery, Alabama, listing several allegations and called for "a new special election."

