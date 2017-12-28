Trump accuses China of allowing oil into North Korea

Story highlights "Caught RED HANDED - very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea," Trump tweeted

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very disappointed" in China for allegedly selling oil to North Korea, tweeting that the on-again, off-again Trump ally was "caught red handed" allowing oil to be imported by the rogue regime.

The tweet, which came as Trump was on his golf course in Palm Beach County, comes after outlets in South Korea reported that satellites have spotted Chinese ships transferring oil to North Korean vessels. Trump said that if this practice continues, there will "never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem."

A White House official and multiple National Security Council officials were unable to explain the President's tweet and did not respond to questions about whether he was referring to the recent reports from South Korea.

Caught RED HANDED - very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea. There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

"Caught RED HANDED - very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea," Trump tweeted. "There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen!"

The US Treasury Department announced in November that a series of North Korea shipping and trading companies had attempted to conduct a ship-to-ship transfer -- likely of oil -- to evade UN sanctions.

