Merrill said his office had received more than 100 reports of voter fraud and had adjudicated more than 60

(CNN) Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill confirmed Thursday morning that Democrat Doug Jones will be certified the winner of the Alabama special Senate election despite Republican Roy Moore's refusal to concede and request for a new election.

"Will this affect anything?" Merrill said on CNN's "New Day," referring to Moore's challenge . "The short answer to that is no."

Merrill said he would meet Thursday afternoon with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the state Attorney General Steve Marshall to certify Jones' win, and that Jones would indeed be sworn in when the Senate returns in January.

"We will sign the documents certifying him as the senator for the state of Alabama," Merrill said. "He will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on January 3 when the Senate returns."

Moore refused to concede in the wake of the election result, and on Wednesday, he filed an election complaint alleging voter fraud may have occurred. He called for a delay in the certification of the results that declared Jones officially the winner and asked for "a new special election." In a statement Thursday, Jones' transition team called Moore's challenge a "desperate attempt" to "subvert the will of the people."

