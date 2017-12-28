US military photos from December
Lt. Larry Young, dressed as Santa, signals to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.
A waterspout forms as the USS Gerald R. Ford travels in the Atlantic Ocean on December 4.
Marines conduct a low-light deck shoot to maintain marksmanship proficiency while underway aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America.
A special missions aviator assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron inspects the blades on an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter tail rotor prior to a sortie on November 22, in an undisclosed location.
US Vice President Mike Pence speaks to troops in a hangar at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on December 21.
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Corey Oliver hugs his daughter in San Diego on December 5, following a regularly scheduled deployment aboard the USS Nimitz to the Western Pacific.
Paratroopers take cover while conducting live fire training with fragmentation grenades at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on December 12.
Lightning strikes near the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt as it travels in the Persian Gulf on December 16.
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Carlson performs underwater cutting operations while working with divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team 2 in Apra Harbor, Guam, on December 11.
President Donald Trump greets World War II veteran Lawrence Parry before signing a proclamation for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with survivors of the attack.
The USS Constitution's 75th Commanding Officer Commander Nathaniel Shick, left, and Pearl Harbor survivors Freeman K. Johnson and Emery Arsenault, commemorate the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston.
Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Witherup signals to a pilot during training at California's Naval Air Facility El Centro on December 6.
Air Force Airman Jasmine Castaneda fires an M-240 during weapons training at Beale Air Force Base in California on December 20.
Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw and the Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark Milley raise up the Commander in Chief's Trophy at the Army Navy Game in Philadelphia. Army beat Navy for the second straight year, 14-13, on December 9.
Starlings pass in front of the Washington Monument and the Marine One helicopter, as President Donald Trump returns to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center on December 21.
First Lady Melania Trump sits with 3-year-old Mehreem Donahue in her lap, as she makes Christmas cards with military kids at the Marine Corps' annual Toys for Tots event on December 13.
Members of the US military are served dinner on Christmas Day at the Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 25.
A sailor walks across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis after being relieved from watch while the ship is port in Bremerton, Washington, on December 25, preparing for its next deployment.
Wreaths lie on memorial markers during the Wreaths Across America event at Arlington National Cemetery on December 16.
President Donald Trump talks with retired Marine Sgt. John Peck and his wife Jessica during a visit to meet with wounded service members and their families at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on December 21. Peck is a quadruple amputee, and has received a double arm transplant.
Soldiers participate in the annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on December 2. At the end of the training exercise, the toys are donated to local children.