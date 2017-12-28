Trump sets his doctor's appointment

Story highlights It will take place at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump has a doctor's appointment on January 12.

"Dr. Jackson, the President's doctor, will give a readout of the exam after it's completed," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Thursday.

Sanders first announced earlier this month that Trump would undergo the exam, which his predecessors have similarly scheduled every one or two years.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, conducted President Barack Obama's last several physicals. Like most White House doctors, Jackson is a commissioned military officer.

