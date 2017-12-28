Story highlights Cuomo says the new tax plan "put a dagger in the heart of New York and California"

He said there would be political blowback for Republicans in coming elections

(CNN) New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged Republicans Thursday with intentionally crafting their tax bill to target Democratic-leaning states to pay for tax cuts that benefit Republicans.

"This tax provision hits the blue states by eliminating the state and local tax deductibility and uses that money to finance the tax cut in the red states," Cuomo said on CNN's "New Day."

Cuomo said the move to eliminate the state and local tax deduction "put a dagger in the heart of New York and California," and that the Republicans leading Congress basically said, "Let's pillage the blue to give to the red."

"You want to hurt New York? You want to hurt California? They're the economic engines," Cuomo said.

The decision to eliminate that deduction led to pushback from many hailing from states with high incomes and high state taxes, like California and New York. Members of Congress hailing from those states voted against the bill, including several House Republicans.

Read More