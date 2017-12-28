Sexual harassment in the skies? Disgusting, yes. Surprising, no

(CNN) FBI investigations into sexual assaults on airplanes are becoming more frequent by the year. A recent CNN report puts the figures at a 66% increase from 2014 to 2017 alone. And a recent survey of flight attendants found that a whopping one in five have received, while working, a report of a passenger-on-passenger sexual assault. And yet, law enforcement was contacted in less than half of these incidents.

Should we be surprised?

Dismayed, perhaps. Disgusted, yes. But not surprised. Revelations of sexual harassment and assault have poured out of a packed Pandora's Box since the first story broke about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. If it seems as if misconduct plagues every industry, that's because it does. Sexual misconduct has been a drastically underreported crime for many years. And to the shock of many, it's becoming clear that it is far more widespread than previously acknowledged.

But the age of ignorance on the topic is nearing its end as incidents of harassment become easier to talk about -- and harder to ignore. As the high number of airline incidents makes clear, it's not just that victims are only now coming forward. Many of the women who say they were violated on planes also say they made flight attendants aware at the time, but were either dismissed or left feeling as if there was nothing anyone could or would do about it.

One woman, seated on a United Airlines flight beside a drunk male passenger who repeatedly sexually assaulted her by grabbing her crotch, said she was only taken seriously by flight staff once she refused to return to her seat beside him. She was eventually reseated -- but directly behind the harasser. She added that he persisted, even after her seat had been moved.

