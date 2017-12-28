Aleppo lions, tigers and bears find a new home in Jordan
Updated 3:41 AM ET, Thu December 28, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Al Ma'wa Wildlife reserve, Jordan (CNN)Saeed is a two-year-old lion living in Jordan. He is one of several animals rescued from Magic World, an amusement park on the outskirts of eastern Aleppo, Syria. Once home to more than 300 animals, the park was abandoned after war engulfed the city.
Trapped in the park, the animals had little water and food, and many died from starvation; some were killed by aerial bombs that devastated the once bustling city, where entire blocks were reduced to rubble.
In 2017, just 13 animals were found alive in the park. They were rescued by the international animal welfare organization FOUR PAWS.
Saeed, along with four other lions, two tigers, two hyenas, two husky dogs and two black bears were evacuated from the park in July.
They were driven in trucks toward the Syria-Turkey border, and eventually were relocated to Al Ma'wa wildlife reserve in Jordan, their new home.
"With our mission, we want to spread the message that humanity cannot be divided and that these suffering animals deserve to be heard and seen," said Amir Khalil, a FOUR PAWS veterinarian and head of the rescue mission.