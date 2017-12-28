Aleppo lions, tigers and bears find a new home in Jordan

Al Ma'wa Wildlife reserve, Jordan (CNN) Saeed is a two-year-old lion living in Jordan. He is one of several animals rescued from Magic World, an amusement park on the outskirts of eastern Aleppo, Syria. Once home to more than 300 animals, the park was abandoned after war engulfed the city.

Trapped in the park, the animals had little water and food, and many died from starvation; some were killed by aerial bombs that devastated the once bustling city, where entire blocks were reduced to rubble.

In 2017, just 13 animals were found alive in the park. They were rescued by the international animal welfare organization FOUR PAWS

Photos: Syrian zoo rescue mission Thirteen animals were rescued from Magic World, an amusement park on the outskirts of eastern Aleppo in Syria, according to Four Paws , which conducted the mission. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Syrian zoo rescue mission More than 300 animals once inhabited the park, but when the animal welfare organization launched its rescue, only 13 remained, the rescue team said. It's not known what happened to the rest, though rescuers said they likely died from starvation and bombings, escaped or were sold to private owners. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Syrian zoo rescue mission The animals rescued from the park included two hyenas. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Syrian zoo rescue mission Five lions, two tigers, two husky dogs and two black bears also were rescued from the Syrian park. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Syrian zoo rescue mission Diana Bernas, the animal care manager at Al Ma'wa reserve in Jordan, has been caring for the animals since they arrived. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Syrian zoo rescue mission When the animals reached the reserve, they were dehydrated and malnourished, and some had open wounds, rescuers said. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Syrian zoo rescue mission Once in Jordan, the animals were put on a vitamin supplementation program and fed properly, their caregivers said. Three months on, they scarcely exhibit the physical effects of their time in Aleppo. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Syrian zoo rescue mission However, some still retain psychological effects from their time in Syria, experts said. Some of the animals endured six years of conflict. Hide Caption 8 of 8

Saeed, along with four other lions, two tigers, two hyenas, two husky dogs and two black bears were evacuated from the park in July.

They were driven in trucks toward the Syria-Turkey border, and eventually were relocated to Al Ma'wa wildlife reserve in Jordan, their new home.

