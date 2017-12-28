Breaking News

Will your diet start Monday? Try the 'non-diet diet'

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 7:09 AM ET, Thu December 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

If you were to describe The Perfect Food, it might go something like this: healthful, delicious, bigger than a morsel and filling enough to fight hunger for hours. &quot;Foods that promote satiety&quot; -- a feeling of lasting fullness -- &quot;do exist,&quot; insists Dr. David Katz, founder of the Yale University Prevention Research Center. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;What makes some grub extra satisfying? &quot;Fiber and protein can help,&quot; says Barbara Rolls, author of &quot;The Ultimate Volumetrics Diet.&quot; Getting more bang for your bite matters, too: Low-energy-density foods, which yield big portions for few calories, &quot;allow you to eat more without gaining weight,&quot; Rolls says. Want some of that? Make room for these secret-weapon picks.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20645166,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: The 25 best diet tricks of all time&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The 10 most filling foods for weight loss
If you were to describe The Perfect Food, it might go something like this: healthful, delicious, bigger than a morsel and filling enough to fight hunger for hours. "Foods that promote satiety" -- a feeling of lasting fullness -- "do exist," insists Dr. David Katz, founder of the Yale University Prevention Research Center.

What makes some grub extra satisfying? "Fiber and protein can help," says Barbara Rolls, author of "The Ultimate Volumetrics Diet." Getting more bang for your bite matters, too: Low-energy-density foods, which yield big portions for few calories, "allow you to eat more without gaining weight," Rolls says. Want some of that? Make room for these secret-weapon picks.

Health.com: The 25 best diet tricks of all time
Hide Caption
1 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Baked potato&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The potato has been unfairly demonized -- it&#39;s actually a potent hunger tamer. In a study that measured the satiating index of 38 foods, including brown rice and whole-wheat bread, people ranked boiled potatoes highest, reporting that they felt fuller and ate less two hours after consuming them. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Though potatoes are often shunned because they&#39;re considered high in carbohydrates, they shouldn&#39;t be. Whether baked or boiled, they&#39;re loaded with vitamins, fiber and other nutrients. Result? You get steady energy and lasting fullness after noshing on them.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Feel even fuller:&lt;/strong&gt; Eat baked and boiled tubers skin-on to get more fiber for just 160 calories a pop.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20645136,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 26 reasons to love potatoes &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The 10 most filling foods for weight loss
Baked potato

The potato has been unfairly demonized -- it's actually a potent hunger tamer. In a study that measured the satiating index of 38 foods, including brown rice and whole-wheat bread, people ranked boiled potatoes highest, reporting that they felt fuller and ate less two hours after consuming them.

Though potatoes are often shunned because they're considered high in carbohydrates, they shouldn't be. Whether baked or boiled, they're loaded with vitamins, fiber and other nutrients. Result? You get steady energy and lasting fullness after noshing on them.

Feel even fuller: Eat baked and boiled tubers skin-on to get more fiber for just 160 calories a pop.

Health.com: 26 reasons to love potatoes
Hide Caption
2 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Bean soup&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Soups have a high water content, which means they fill your stomach for very few calories,&quot; says Rolls. Broth-based bean soups, in particular, contain a hefty dose of fiber and resistant starch -- a good carb that slows the release of sugar into the bloodstream -- to make that full feeling really stick. &quot;Once in the stomach, fiber and water activate stretch receptors that signal that you aren&#39;t hungry anymore,&quot; Rolls says. All this for a measly 150 calories per cup.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Feel even fuller:&lt;/strong&gt; Resist the cracker pack on the side in favor of a bigger soup helping. Beans are starchy, satisfying and caloric enough on their own, Rolls says. Hate soup? Throw lentils, black-eyed peas or kidney or navy beans into a vinegar-based salad.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20553010,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 20 best foods for fiber&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The 10 most filling foods for weight loss
Bean soup

"Soups have a high water content, which means they fill your stomach for very few calories," says Rolls. Broth-based bean soups, in particular, contain a hefty dose of fiber and resistant starch -- a good carb that slows the release of sugar into the bloodstream -- to make that full feeling really stick. "Once in the stomach, fiber and water activate stretch receptors that signal that you aren't hungry anymore," Rolls says. All this for a measly 150 calories per cup.

Feel even fuller: Resist the cracker pack on the side in favor of a bigger soup helping. Beans are starchy, satisfying and caloric enough on their own, Rolls says. Hate soup? Throw lentils, black-eyed peas or kidney or navy beans into a vinegar-based salad.

Health.com: 20 best foods for fiber
Hide Caption
3 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Eggs&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;A study from Saint Louis University found that folks who ate eggs for breakfast consumed 330 fewer calories throughout the day than those who had a bagel. &quot;Eggs are one of the few foods that are a complete protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids that your body can&#39;t make itself,&quot; says Joy Dubost, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. &quot;Once digested, those amino acids trigger the release of hormones in your gut that suppress appetite.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Feel even fuller:&lt;/strong&gt; Don&#39;t discard the yolks -- about half an egg&#39;s protein lives in those yellow parts. Adding vegetables to a scramble boosts its volume and fiber content for few extra calories (an egg has 78, and a cup of spinach just 7).&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20676415,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: The 20 best foods to eat for breakfast&lt;/a&gt; &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The 10 most filling foods for weight loss
Eggs

A study from Saint Louis University found that folks who ate eggs for breakfast consumed 330 fewer calories throughout the day than those who had a bagel. "Eggs are one of the few foods that are a complete protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids that your body can't make itself," says Joy Dubost, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "Once digested, those amino acids trigger the release of hormones in your gut that suppress appetite."

Feel even fuller: Don't discard the yolks -- about half an egg's protein lives in those yellow parts. Adding vegetables to a scramble boosts its volume and fiber content for few extra calories (an egg has 78, and a cup of spinach just 7).

Health.com: The 20 best foods to eat for breakfast
Hide Caption
4 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Greek yogurt&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Harvard researchers examined the eating habits of 120,000 people for 20 years and found that yogurt was the single best food for shedding pounds: Over time, people who downed more of the protein-packed stuff lost pounds without trying. Meanwhile, a Nestlé Nutrition Institute study review found that consuming dairy proteins increases satiety, reduces food intake and keeps blood sugar steady. &quot;Greek yogurt, which is strained to remove liquid whey, contains double the protein and less sugar than regular yogurt,&quot; Dubost says.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Feel even fuller:&lt;/strong&gt; Top yogurt with fibrous foods like raspberries (4 grams of fiber per half cup) or a cereal such as Kashi Go Lean Crisp Cinnamon Crumble (9 grams per three quarters of a cup).&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20475957,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: Best superfoods for weight loss&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The 10 most filling foods for weight loss
Greek yogurt

Harvard researchers examined the eating habits of 120,000 people for 20 years and found that yogurt was the single best food for shedding pounds: Over time, people who downed more of the protein-packed stuff lost pounds without trying. Meanwhile, a Nestlé Nutrition Institute study review found that consuming dairy proteins increases satiety, reduces food intake and keeps blood sugar steady. "Greek yogurt, which is strained to remove liquid whey, contains double the protein and less sugar than regular yogurt," Dubost says.

Feel even fuller: Top yogurt with fibrous foods like raspberries (4 grams of fiber per half cup) or a cereal such as Kashi Go Lean Crisp Cinnamon Crumble (9 grams per three quarters of a cup).

Health.com: Best superfoods for weight loss
Hide Caption
5 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Apples&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Apples are one of the few fruits that contain pectin, which naturally slows digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness, according to a study in Gastroenterology. In fact, people who ate an apple as part of a meal felt more satiated and ate less than those who consumed a calorically equivalent amount of juice and applesauce. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Whole apples take a long time to eat for very few calories,&quot; says Susan Roberts, professor of nutrition at Tufts University. Your body has more time to tell your brain that you&#39;re no longer hungry. That means you can eat lots of this low-energy-density, high-satiety fruit and avoid feeling deprived while losing weight, adds Roberts.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Feel even fuller:&lt;/strong&gt; Add apple chunks to oatmeal or salad, or slices to a turkey-on-whole-wheat sandwich.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20629049,00.html &quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 25 amazing apple recipes&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The 10 most filling foods for weight loss
Apples

Apples are one of the few fruits that contain pectin, which naturally slows digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness, according to a study in Gastroenterology. In fact, people who ate an apple as part of a meal felt more satiated and ate less than those who consumed a calorically equivalent amount of juice and applesauce.

"Whole apples take a long time to eat for very few calories," says Susan Roberts, professor of nutrition at Tufts University. Your body has more time to tell your brain that you're no longer hungry. That means you can eat lots of this low-energy-density, high-satiety fruit and avoid feeling deprived while losing weight, adds Roberts.

Feel even fuller: Add apple chunks to oatmeal or salad, or slices to a turkey-on-whole-wheat sandwich.

Health.com: 25 amazing apple recipes
Hide Caption
6 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Popcorn&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;This movie-night fave is a low-energy-density food -- for 90 calories, you could eat 3 cups of air-popped corn but just a quarter cup of potato chips. &quot;Popcorn takes up more room in your stomach, and seeing a big bowl of it in front of you tricks you into thinking that you&#39;re eating more calories and that you&#39;ll feel full when you&#39;re finished,&quot; Rolls says.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Feel even fuller:&lt;/strong&gt; Sprinkle on some red pepper. In a recent Purdue University study, people who added a half teaspoon of the spice to a meal felt less hungry.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20501331,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 16 ways to lose weight fast&lt;/a&gt; &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The 10 most filling foods for weight loss
Popcorn

This movie-night fave is a low-energy-density food -- for 90 calories, you could eat 3 cups of air-popped corn but just a quarter cup of potato chips. "Popcorn takes up more room in your stomach, and seeing a big bowl of it in front of you tricks you into thinking that you're eating more calories and that you'll feel full when you're finished," Rolls says.

Feel even fuller: Sprinkle on some red pepper. In a recent Purdue University study, people who added a half teaspoon of the spice to a meal felt less hungry.

Health.com: 16 ways to lose weight fast
Hide Caption
7 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Figs&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;A great natural cure for a sweet tooth, fresh figs have a dense consistency and sweet flesh that&#39;s high in fiber (each 37-calorie fig packs about a gram), which slows the release of sugar into the blood, preventing the erratic high caused by cookies or cake.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Feel even fuller:&lt;/strong&gt; Halve and add protein, like a teaspoon of goat cheese and a walnut.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20682477,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 20 snacks that burn fat &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The 10 most filling foods for weight loss
Figs

A great natural cure for a sweet tooth, fresh figs have a dense consistency and sweet flesh that's high in fiber (each 37-calorie fig packs about a gram), which slows the release of sugar into the blood, preventing the erratic high caused by cookies or cake.

Feel even fuller: Halve and add protein, like a teaspoon of goat cheese and a walnut.

Health.com: 20 snacks that burn fat
Hide Caption
8 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Oatmeal&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20306673,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Oatmeal&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s filling force comes from its high fiber content and its uncanny ability to soak up liquid like a sponge. When cooked with water or skim milk, the oats thicken and take more time to pass through your digestive system, meaning you&#39;ll go longer between hunger pangs.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Feel even fuller:&lt;/strong&gt; Sprinkle almonds on top of your bowl. &quot;The nuts pack protein and fiber and contain unsaturated fats that can help stabilize insulin levels,&quot; regulating blood sugar, Katz says.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20735735,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 13 comfort foods that burn fat&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The 10 most filling foods for weight loss
Oatmeal

Oatmeal's filling force comes from its high fiber content and its uncanny ability to soak up liquid like a sponge. When cooked with water or skim milk, the oats thicken and take more time to pass through your digestive system, meaning you'll go longer between hunger pangs.

Feel even fuller: Sprinkle almonds on top of your bowl. "The nuts pack protein and fiber and contain unsaturated fats that can help stabilize insulin levels," regulating blood sugar, Katz says.

Health.com: 13 comfort foods that burn fat
Hide Caption
9 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Wheat berries&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Move over, quinoa. Wheat berries, which are whole-wheat kernels, contain one of the highest amounts of protein and fiber per serving of any grain -- 6 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber. &quot;Protein triggers the hormone ghrelin to tell our brain that we are satisfied,&quot; Roberts explains, &quot;and fiber activates appetite-suppressing gut hormones.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Feel even fuller:&lt;/strong&gt; Do what celeb chef Ellie Krieger does: Toss wheat berries with apples, nuts and other diet-friendly foods to make a super tasty salad.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20486997,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: How berries prevent aging&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The 10 most filling foods for weight loss
Wheat berries

Move over, quinoa. Wheat berries, which are whole-wheat kernels, contain one of the highest amounts of protein and fiber per serving of any grain -- 6 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber. "Protein triggers the hormone ghrelin to tell our brain that we are satisfied," Roberts explains, "and fiber activates appetite-suppressing gut hormones."

Feel even fuller: Do what celeb chef Ellie Krieger does: Toss wheat berries with apples, nuts and other diet-friendly foods to make a super tasty salad.

Health.com: How berries prevent aging
Hide Caption
10 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Smoothies&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;While most beverages don&#39;t satisfy hunger very well, drinks blended full of air are an exception: They cause people to feel satiated and eat less at their next meal, according to a Penn State University study. Just be sure you&#39;re not whipping your smoothie full of sugary, caloric ingredients like fruit juices or flavored syrups, which will negate the health benefits.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Feel even fuller:&lt;/strong&gt; Put ice and fat-free milk or yogurt in a blender, add in fruit and give it a whirl. Try strawberries, which are extremely low in energy density -- they&#39;re 92% water! -- and bananas, which are loaded with resistant starch.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;This article originally appeared on &lt;/em&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20752903,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;em&gt;Health.com&lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;/em&gt;
Photos: The 10 most filling foods for weight loss
Smoothies

While most beverages don't satisfy hunger very well, drinks blended full of air are an exception: They cause people to feel satiated and eat less at their next meal, according to a Penn State University study. Just be sure you're not whipping your smoothie full of sugary, caloric ingredients like fruit juices or flavored syrups, which will negate the health benefits.

Feel even fuller: Put ice and fat-free milk or yogurt in a blender, add in fruit and give it a whirl. Try strawberries, which are extremely low in energy density -- they're 92% water! -- and bananas, which are loaded with resistant starch.

This article originally appeared on Health.com.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
filling foods 1filling foods 2filling foods 3filling foods 4filling foods 5filling foods 6filling foods 7filing foods 8filling foods 9filling foods 10filling foods 11

Story highlights

  • Resolving to lose weight? Maybe it's time to re-think strategy around diets
  • Registered dietitian: Try "a sustainable eating plan that is balanced and is not restrictive"

(CNN)For the new year, if you've been struggling with your weight, you might turn to a new diet for help with shedding pounds.

So what will it be in 2018? Weight Watchers? Paleo? Jenny Craig? Low-carb?
Some nutritionists say rather than jumping on the latest diet bandwagon or trend, it's time to consider embracing a "non-diet diet" -- basically a set of guiding principles that can help you lose weight and keep it off for good.
    "A non-diet diet is for anyone who has ever said 'The diet starts Monday,' " said Brooke Alpert, a registered dietitian and author of "The Diet Detox: Why Your Diet is Making You Fat and What to Do About It." "It's a lifestyle approach to healthy eating."

    What's wrong with diets

    Read More
    The problem with most diets, according to Alpert, is that they have an "expiration date."
    "Whether it's one day, 10 days, 30 days or 45 days -- with an end date, you are setting yourself up for failure and for the never-ending yo-yo dieting cycle," she said.
    Yo-yo dieting dangerous for women&#39;s hearts, study says
    Yo-yo dieting dangerous for women's hearts, study says
    For example, if you've been forbidden from eating bread, "even a stale bread basket looks amazing," said Alpert. And once you've been deprived of the foods you love, you are more susceptible to binging and eventually regaining the weight you've lost -- plus a few pounds.
    "When you put food on a pedestal, and only focus on willpower to avoid your favorite foods, you create an unhealthy relationship with food and are more likely to overeat," said Alpert.
    What's more important for success, experts say, is avoiding strict food rules -- something that is typical of many diets.
    "A sustainable eating plan that is balanced and is not restrictive is easier to adhere to in the long run," agreed Kelly Pritchett, a registered dietitian and spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "Also, most diets that restrict or eliminate foods are also missing important nutrients and this can result in nutrient deficiencies."

    The non-diet diet

    Since deprivation sets us up for diet failure, one of the most important aspects of a "non-diet diet" is intentional indulgences -- that is, planned splurges without guilt attached.
    It&#39;s time to start eating mindfully
    It's time to start eating mindfully
    "Guilt makes you fat," said Alpert. Feeling guilty about your food choices causes you to make more poor food choices, and so it becomes a cyclical pattern, according to Alpert. "There is a time and a place for French fries and pizza and a piece of cake."
    The key, however, is planning ahead. For example, if you're going out for dinner, and you know the restaurant has an amazing chocolate cake, then you can allow some room for it by cutting back on your starches during the day. But the idea is to fully enjoy your treat while you eat it. "It's about eating intentionally ... and saying 'I'm going to have that piece of cake and not feel bad about it.' "
    Allowing yourself a small indulgence even on a daily basis can be helpful for weight management, according to Pritchett. "You have to figure out what works for you. I like two daily dark chocolate squares because it's typically satisfying," she said.

    Meals and snacks

    In terms of food choices, one of the most important principles of a non-diet diet is to include protein and fiber at every meal, and either nutrient for a snack, according to Alpert.
    A New Year, new food resolution: Cook at home
    A New Year, new food resolution: Cook at home
    Diets high in protein help to reduce appetite and help you eat fewer calories, while fiber slows the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream, which also helps keep hunger in check.
    "Fiber and protein are helpful from a satiety standpoint, meaning they keep us full and satisfied longer," said Pritchett.
    Alpert recommends an omelet filled with spinach and Cheddar cheese for breakfast; a chopped romaine salad with chicken, cucumbers, and broccoli for lunch, and sautéed shrimp over zucchini noodles with marinara sauce for dinner.
    Military diet: 3-day diet or dud?
    Military diet: 3-day diet or dud?
    Limiting refined starches is another key principle of a non-diet plan, since these starches are easy to overeat and get broken down into sugar quickly in the body, which can lead to increased fat storage when they are consumed in large amounts. "If you are trying to lose weight, stick to one starch per day, but once you are closer to your goals, two is fine," said Alpert. Examples of starch servings include a slice of multigrain bread, two-thirds cup of cooked pasta or four pieces of sushi.
    Eating a meal or snack every four hours is also important, as it allows your body to be fueled without creating the urge to overeat, and prevents you from becoming "hangry" according to Alpert. She also recommends allowing at least 12 to 14 hours for an overnight fast -- that is, between your dinner and the following day's breakfast, in order to get the benefits of what is known as "early time-restricted feeding" -- a form of intermittent fasting. That's when you don't eat any food for a period of time, then you eat again. It's thought this type of eating pattern may help with weight loss.
    What is intermittent fasting, and is it healthy?
    What is intermittent fasting, and is it healthy?
    "People can't stick to fasting for two days a week or only eating for a couple of hours during the day," said Alpert. By eating an early dinner, you get many of the same benefits of intermittent fasting without the restrictive behavior. "I'm trying to make the early-bird special cool -- can we hashtag that?" asks Alpert in her book.
    While portions are important for weight loss, Alpert said the quality of food is more important than the quantity. "I think what you are eating is so much more important than how much you are eating ... and when you are eating the right foods at the right times, you will automatically be eating closer to the right amounts -- and if you are hungry, there's nothing wrong with eating more protein and fiber," she said.

    A plan for life

    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    When it comes down to it, an eating plan for long-term weight loss doesn't have to be complicated. "We're really talking about how you are supposed to live every single day for the rest of your life," said Alpert.
    And that means flexibility -- including those occasional splurges -- are all part of the plan.
    "What makes this so doable is that the right choice is not always kale or spinach but perhaps a bowl of spaghetti and a fudgy brownie," Alpert wrote in "The Diet Detox." "It's these kinds of allowances --- along with a clear, concise, no-BS way of thinking about food -- that will help you make a long-term commitment to this way of eating."

    Lisa Drayer is a nutritionist, an author and a CNN health and nutrition contributor.