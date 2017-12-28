He built a food pantry in his lawn for the hungry. His town followed.

Story highlights What started as one blessing box has now grown to more than 20

Local businesses are helping to keep the boxes supplied

(CNN) This summer, Roman Espinoza put up what he called a "blessing box" on his lawn.

It was a miniature food pantry, modeled after Little Free Libraries, those boxes full of books in people's front yards that others can borrow from.

What Espinoza, a 46-year-old Army veteran, hoped to do was alleviate the problem of hunger in his community.

What his small gesture ended up doing is reveal a town's big heart.

Today, his town -- Watertown, New York -- boasts more than 20 of these boxes.

