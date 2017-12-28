(CNN) A bishop in the Church of England has chastised some American religious leaders for their unwavering support of US President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Guardian , Bishop of Liverpool Paul Bayes accused "self-styled" evangelists of "colluding" with an administration in the White House that, he claimed, fomented division and intolerance.

"Some of the things that have been said by religious leaders seem to collude with a system that marginalizes the poor, a system which builds walls instead of bridges, a system which says people on the margins of society should be excluded, a system which says we're not welcoming people any more into our country," he said.

Bishop Bayes encouraged those leaders to reflect on their faith, adding that the acceptance and endorsement of right-wing populism was irreconcilable with Christian values.

"Whenever people say those kinds of things, they need to be able to justify that they're saying those things as Christians, and I do not believe it's justifiable," he said.

