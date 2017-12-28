Breaking News

Solange reveals illness, cancels New Year's Eve show

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:57 AM ET, Thu December 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Solange reveals illness, cancels show
Solange reveals illness, cancels show

    JUST WATCHED

    Solange reveals illness, cancels show

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

(CNN)Solange Knowles has canceled her New Year's Eve gig at the AfroPunk festival in South Africa, blaming health issues.

The singer/DJ, who performs under her first name, revealed Wednesday in an Instagram post that she has been dealing with an illness.
"The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder," she wrote. "It [sic] been a journey that hasn't been easy on me."
According to the Mayo Clinic, autonomic nerve disorders affect the autonomic nervous system, which controls a person's involuntary functions.
    "Symptoms are wide-ranging and can include problems with the regulation of heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, perspiration, and bowel and bladder functions," says the Mayo Clinic's website. Other symptoms include fatigue, lightheadedness, feeling faint or passing out, weakness and cognitive impairment.
    Read More
    Knowles, 31, younger sister of superstar Beyoncé, had been set to headline the festival in Johannesburg, which will run from December 30 to January 1.
    The singer wrote on Instagram that she had struggled with finding the words to describe her condition.

    Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it's so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won't be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn't been easy on me... Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It's a complicated diagnoses , and I'm still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can't put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can't thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I've tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I'm looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life... Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I'm so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.

    A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

    "However it's so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won't be performing at Afro Punk this NYE," she wrote.
    "Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all," she said of living with the disorder. "It's a complicated diagnoses [sic], and I'm still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after."
    Solange vowed to return for a concert in Johannesburg later in 2018.
    In a Facebook post Thursday, the AfroPunk festival said it only learned "within the last day" that Solange was canceling her appearance.
    "We value her as an artist and above all as a human being and understand that her health is paramount," the festival said in a statement. "Though we have worked with Solange on multiple festivals this year, we were not among the few who were aware that she has been privately dealing with this diagnosis. We believe and trust her commitment to grace the 2018 AFROPUNK Joburg stage."
    In her post Solange thanked AfroPunk and organizers of other festivals, as well as friends and family who knew of her diagnosis and kept it quiet.
    The singer vowed to do better with her self-care in 2018 and had words of gratitude for her fans.
    "Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I'm so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year," she wrote. "It gives me life."