Rose Marie, actress and showbiz legend, dies at 94

(CNN) Broadway and television actress Rose Marie, best known for her role as Sally Rogers on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," died Thursday, her publicist said, citing her family. She was 94.

Born Rose Marie Mazetta on August 15, 1923, in New York, she began performing at age 3 by winning an amateur contest that took her to Atlantic City, New Jersey. She soon began performing on network radio.

During a career that spanned nine decades, Rose Marie -- who went only by her first name professionally -- was also famous for appearing for years on the game show "The Hollywood Squares," which featured celebrities sitting in boxes on a life-size tic-tac-toe board. The website IMDb says she appeared in 629 of the show's episodes

Rose Marie rubbed shoulders with some of the most famous names in show business and beyond. She sang for Presidents Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, and Franklin D. Roosevelt and was hired by Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegal to perform in Las Vegas along with Jimmy Durante, her publicist said. She also toured the night club circuit with Rosemary Clooney.

Rose Marie appears with her "Dick Van Dyke" co-stars Morey Amsterdam (left) and Richard Deacon.

On "The Dick Van Dyke Show," Rose Marie acted with the TV show's eponymous star and Mary Tyler Moore. After five seasons, she moved on to "The Doris Day Show."

