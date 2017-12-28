(CNN) Amy Poehler is returning to the Golden Globes stage, this time as a presenter.

Poehler, who hosted alongside Tina Fey for the third stage-stealing year in a row in 2015 before they retired from the gig, is among the first group of award presenters announced Thursday.

Other presenters include Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Kelly Clarkson, Penélope Cruz, Gal Gadot and Greta Gerwig.

Darren Criss, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Edgar Ramírez, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alicia Vikander, Kerry Washington and Emma Watson are also set to present.

Oprah Winfrey will also appear. The media mogul, who will next be seen in "A Wrinkle in Time," will receive the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award, an honor given to Meryl Streep last year.

