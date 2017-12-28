Bono reveals he almost died

Story highlights The singer didn't offer specifics

He said it helped inspire the band's latest album

(CNN) Don't expect Bono to share details of his near-death experience.

The U2 frontman and activist talked to Rolling Stone magazine in a story that published Wednesday but declined to go into specifics of how he almost died.

In a chat with the magazine's co-founder Jann Wenner, the singer initially said he didn't even want to discuss it at all.

"It's just a thing that . . . people have these extinction events in their lives; it could be psychological or it could be physical," Bono said. "And, yes, it was physical for me, but I think I have spared myself all that soap opera."

By "soap opera" the rocker apparently means all the attention his health scare would get if it became public.

