Breaking News

2017 celebrity deaths felt like family

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 3:32 PM ET, Thu December 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

people we lost slate april 2017
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Hide Caption
1 of 70
More than 50 years after her star turn in &quot;The Sound of Music,&quot; actress Heather Menzies Urich has died of brain cancer, her son told CNN. She was 68 years old. Menzies Urich played Louisa von Trapp in the classic 1965 movie.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
More than 50 years after her star turn in "The Sound of Music," actress Heather Menzies Urich has died of brain cancer, her son told CNN. She was 68 years old. Menzies Urich played Louisa von Trapp in the classic 1965 movie.
Hide Caption
2 of 70
Former astronaut &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/23/us/obit-bruce-mccandless/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bruce McCandless II&lt;/a&gt;, famously captured in a 1984 photo documenting the first untethered flight in space, died December 21, NASA said. He was 80.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Former astronaut Bruce McCandless II, famously captured in a 1984 photo documenting the first untethered flight in space, died December 21, NASA said. He was 80.
Hide Caption
3 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/22/us/obit-dick-enberg/index.html&quot;&gt;Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg&lt;/a&gt;, seen here in 2016, died December 21. He was 82. Most recently, Enberg was the play-by-play voice of the San Diego Padres.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg, seen here in 2016, died December 21. He was 82. Most recently, Enberg was the play-by-play voice of the San Diego Padres.
Hide Caption
4 of 70
Beloved Bollywood actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/04/movies/shashi-kapoor-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Shashi Kapoor&lt;/a&gt; died December 4 at a hospital in Mumbai, India, a hospital spokesman said. The 79-year-old actor had been battling chronic kidney disease, local media reported.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Beloved Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor died December 4 at a hospital in Mumbai, India, a hospital spokesman said. The 79-year-old actor had been battling chronic kidney disease, local media reported.
Hide Caption
5 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/30/entertainment/jim-nabors-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jim Nabors&lt;/a&gt;, a singer and actor best known for his role as Gomer Pyle on &quot;The Andy Griffith Show,&quot; died November 30, according to family friend and CNN affiliate KHNL-KGMB producer Phil Arnone.&lt;br /&gt;Nabors was 87. His popular character was the center of a spinoff series, &quot;Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.,&quot; which ran for five seasons.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Jim Nabors, a singer and actor best known for his role as Gomer Pyle on "The Andy Griffith Show," died November 30, according to family friend and CNN affiliate KHNL-KGMB producer Phil Arnone.
Nabors was 87. His popular character was the center of a spinoff series, "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.," which ran for five seasons.
Hide Caption
6 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.preview.cnn.com/2017/11/25/entertainment/rance-howard-father-of-ron-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Rance Howard&lt;/a&gt;, a stage, film and TV actor, died November 25 at the age of 89, according to the Twitter account of his son, movie director Ron Howard.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Rance Howard, a stage, film and TV actor, died November 25 at the age of 89, according to the Twitter account of his son, movie director Ron Howard.
Hide Caption
7 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/21/entertainment/david-cassidy-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;David Cassidy&lt;/a&gt;, who came to fame as a &#39;70s teen heartthrob and lead singer on &quot;The Partridge Family,&quot; died on November 21, according to his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. He was 67.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
David Cassidy, who came to fame as a '70s teen heartthrob and lead singer on "The Partridge Family," died on November 21, according to his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. He was 67.
Hide Caption
8 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/20/entertainment/della-reese-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Della Reese&lt;/a&gt;, who rose to fame as a jazz singer and later found television stardom on the drama &quot;Touched by an Angel,&quot; died on November 19. She was 86.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Della Reese, who rose to fame as a jazz singer and later found television stardom on the drama "Touched by an Angel," died on November 19. She was 86.
Hide Caption
9 of 70
Country music legend &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/19/entertainment/mel-tillis-country-music-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mel Tillis&lt;/a&gt; died early on November 19, according to a statement from his publicist. He was 85. Tillis was a prolific singer-songwriter who penned more than 1,000 songs and recorded more than 60 albums in a career that spanned six decades.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Country music legend Mel Tillis died early on November 19, according to a statement from his publicist. He was 85. Tillis was a prolific singer-songwriter who penned more than 1,000 songs and recorded more than 60 albums in a career that spanned six decades.
Hide Caption
10 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/20/entertainment/earle-hyman-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Earle Hyman&lt;/a&gt;, a longtime stage and TV actor who was best known for playing Bill Cosby&#39;s father on &quot;The Cosby Show,&quot; died Friday, November 17. Hyman was 91.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Earle Hyman, a longtime stage and TV actor who was best known for playing Bill Cosby's father on "The Cosby Show," died Friday, November 17. Hyman was 91.
Hide Caption
11 of 70
Longtime gossip columnist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/12/us/liz-smith-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Liz Smith&lt;/a&gt;, who started her column at the New York Daily News in 1976, died on November 12, according to the newspaper. She was 94. Known affectionately as the &quot;the Grand Dame of Dish,&quot; Smith&#39;s legendary work included a chronicle of Donald and Ivana Trump&#39;s divorce, which made front-page news.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Longtime gossip columnist Liz Smith, who started her column at the New York Daily News in 1976, died on November 12, according to the newspaper. She was 94. Known affectionately as the "the Grand Dame of Dish," Smith's legendary work included a chronicle of Donald and Ivana Trump's divorce, which made front-page news.
Hide Caption
12 of 70
Former Major League Baseball pitcher &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/07/sport/roy-halladay-killed-florida-plane-crash/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Roy Halladay&lt;/a&gt;, a two-time winner of the Cy Young Award, died in a plane crash on November 7, according to the Pasco County Sheriff&#39;s Office in Florida. Halladay was 40.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay, a two-time winner of the Cy Young Award, died in a plane crash on November 7, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida. Halladay was 40.
Hide Caption
13 of 70
Former NASA astronaut Dick Gordon, the command module pilot on the second lunar landing mission, died on November 6. He was 88. Gordon spent more than 316 hours in space over two missions.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Former NASA astronaut Dick Gordon, the command module pilot on the second lunar landing mission, died on November 6. He was 88. Gordon spent more than 316 hours in space over two missions.
Hide Caption
14 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/25/entertainment/fats-domino-obituary/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Antoine &quot;Fats&quot; Domino&lt;/a&gt;, a titan of early rock &#39;n&#39; roll whose piano-based hits -- such as &quot;Ain&#39;t That a Shame,&quot; &quot;Blueberry Hill&quot; and &quot;Blue Monday&quot; -- influenced artists including Paul McCartney and Randy Newman, died on October 24. He was 89.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Antoine "Fats" Domino, a titan of early rock 'n' roll whose piano-based hits -- such as "Ain't That a Shame," "Blueberry Hill" and "Blue Monday" -- influenced artists including Paul McCartney and Randy Newman, died on October 24. He was 89.
Hide Caption
15 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/24/entertainment/robert-guillaume-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Robert Guillaume&lt;/a&gt;, best known for his lead role in the TV series &quot;Benson&quot; and as the voice of Rafiki in &quot;The Lion King,&quot; died October 24 after a battle with prostate cancer, according to his wife, Donna. He was 89.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Robert Guillaume, best known for his lead role in the TV series "Benson" and as the voice of Rafiki in "The Lion King," died October 24 after a battle with prostate cancer, according to his wife, Donna. He was 89.
Hide Caption
16 of 70
Fashion designer and popular &quot;Project Runway&quot; contestant &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/18/entertainment/mychael-knight-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mychael Knight&lt;/a&gt; died October 17 outside Atlanta, family spokesman Jerris Madison told CNN. Knight was 39. No cause of death was released.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Fashion designer and popular "Project Runway" contestant Mychael Knight died October 17 outside Atlanta, family spokesman Jerris Madison told CNN. Knight was 39. No cause of death was released.
Hide Caption
17 of 70
Hall of Fame football quarterback &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2737727-pro-football-hall-of-fame-qb-ya-tittle-dies-at-age-90&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Y.A. Tittle &lt;/a&gt;died October 8 at the age of 90. Tittle made the Pro Bowl seven times over his 17-year career, and he was the NFL&#39;s MVP in 1963. In this photo, Tittle squats on the field after being hit hard during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1964. This became an iconic photograph that helped cement Tittle&#39;s name in football history.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Hall of Fame football quarterback Y.A. Tittle died October 8 at the age of 90. Tittle made the Pro Bowl seven times over his 17-year career, and he was the NFL's MVP in 1963. In this photo, Tittle squats on the field after being hit hard during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1964. This became an iconic photograph that helped cement Tittle's name in football history.
Hide Caption
18 of 70
Rock legend&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/03/entertainment/tom-petty-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Tom Petty &lt;/a&gt;died October 2 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, according to Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Petty was 66.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Rock legend Tom Petty died October 2 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, according to Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Petty was 66.
Hide Caption
19 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/30/tv-shows/monty-hall-dead-at-96/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Monty Hall&lt;/a&gt;, best known as the cheerful and friendly host of the game show &quot;Let&#39;s Make a Deal,&quot; died September 30 in Los Angeles, his daughter Sharon Hall said. He was 96.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Monty Hall, best known as the cheerful and friendly host of the game show "Let's Make a Deal," died September 30 in Los Angeles, his daughter Sharon Hall said. He was 96.
Hide Caption
20 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/09/27/media/hugh-hefner/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hugh Hefner&lt;/a&gt; -- the silk-robed Casanova whose Playboy magazine popularized the term &quot;centerfold,&quot; glamorized an urbane bachelor lifestyle and helped spur the sexual revolution of the 1960s -- died September 27 at the age of 91, the magazine said.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Hugh Hefner -- the silk-robed Casanova whose Playboy magazine popularized the term "centerfold," glamorized an urbane bachelor lifestyle and helped spur the sexual revolution of the 1960s -- died September 27 at the age of 91, the magazine said.
Hide Caption
21 of 70
Singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/24/entertainment/charles-bradley-soul-singer-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Charles Bradley&lt;/a&gt;, who was known as the &quot;Screaming Eagle of Soul&quot; because of his raspy voice and stirring performances, died September 23 at the age of 68.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Singer Charles Bradley, who was known as the "Screaming Eagle of Soul" because of his raspy voice and stirring performances, died September 23 at the age of 68.
Hide Caption
22 of 70
Former boxing champion &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/20/sport/jake-lamotta-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jake LaMotta&lt;/a&gt;, right, died September 19 at the age of 95. LaMotta was played by Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese&#39;s Oscar-winning movie &quot;Raging Bull.&quot;
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Former boxing champion Jake LaMotta, right, died September 19 at the age of 95. LaMotta was played by Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning movie "Raging Bull."
Hide Caption
23 of 70
Longtime character actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/16/entertainment/obit-harry-dean-stanton/index.html&quot;&gt;Harry Dean Stanton&lt;/a&gt; died September 15 at the age of 91, according to his agent, John S. Kelly. Stanton, whose gaunt, worn looks were more recognizable to many than his name, appeared in more than 100 movies and 50 TV shows, including &quot;Alien,&quot; &quot;Repo Man,&quot; &quot;Paris, Texas&quot; and &quot;Pretty in Pink.&quot;
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Longtime character actor Harry Dean Stanton died September 15 at the age of 91, according to his agent, John S. Kelly. Stanton, whose gaunt, worn looks were more recognizable to many than his name, appeared in more than 100 movies and 50 TV shows, including "Alien," "Repo Man," "Paris, Texas" and "Pretty in Pink."
Hide Caption
24 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/08/entertainment/troy-gentry-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Troy Gentry&lt;/a&gt;, of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, died following a helicopter crash in New Jersey on September 8, according to a statement posted on the group&#39;s official site. He was 50.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Troy Gentry, of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, died following a helicopter crash in New Jersey on September 8, according to a statement posted on the group's official site. He was 50.
Hide Caption
25 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/24/entertainment/jay-thomas-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jay Thomas&lt;/a&gt;, a comic and character actor whose credits include roles on &quot;Cheers&quot; and &quot;Murphy Brown,&quot; died of cancer, his publicist said on August 24. Thomas was 69.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Jay Thomas, a comic and character actor whose credits include roles on "Cheers" and "Murphy Brown," died of cancer, his publicist said on August 24. Thomas was 69.
Hide Caption
26 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/20/entertainment/jerry-lewis-dies/index.html?adkey=bn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jerry Lewis&lt;/a&gt;, the slapstick-loving comedian, innovative filmmaker and generous fundraiser, died August 20 after a brief illness. He was 91.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Jerry Lewis, the slapstick-loving comedian, innovative filmmaker and generous fundraiser, died August 20 after a brief illness. He was 91.
Hide Caption
27 of 70
Comedian and civil rights activist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/19/entertainment/dick-gregory-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dick Gregory&lt;/a&gt;, who broke barriers in the 1960s and became one of the first African-Americans to perform at white clubs, died on August 19. He was 84.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory, who broke barriers in the 1960s and became one of the first African-Americans to perform at white clubs, died on August 19. He was 84.
Hide Caption
28 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/08/entertainment/glen-campbell-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Glen Campbell&lt;/a&gt;, the upbeat guitarist from Delight, Arkansas, whose smooth vocals and down-home manner made him a mainstay of music and television for decades, died August 8 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer&#39;s disease, his family announced on Facebook. The six-time Grammy Award winner was 81.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Glen Campbell, the upbeat guitarist from Delight, Arkansas, whose smooth vocals and down-home manner made him a mainstay of music and television for decades, died August 8 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease, his family announced on Facebook. The six-time Grammy Award winner was 81.
Hide Caption
29 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/31/entertainment/sam-shepard-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sam Shepard&lt;/a&gt;, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor, died at his home in Kentucky on July 27. He was 73. Shepard authored more than 40 plays, winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1979 for his play &quot;Buried Child,&quot; which explored the breakdown of the traditional American family. Shepard also received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of pilot Chuck Yeager in the 1983 astronaut drama &quot;The Right Stuff.&quot;
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor, died at his home in Kentucky on July 27. He was 73. Shepard authored more than 40 plays, winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1979 for his play "Buried Child," which explored the breakdown of the traditional American family. Shepard also received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of pilot Chuck Yeager in the 1983 astronaut drama "The Right Stuff."
Hide Caption
30 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/27/celebrities/june-foray-dies-obituary/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;June Foray&lt;/a&gt;, the iconic voice of Rocky and Natasha in the popular and memorable &quot;Rocky and Bullwinkle Show,&quot; died July 26. She was 99. Foray also was the voice of Nell in &quot;Dudley Do-Right,&quot; Granny in the &quot;Tweety and Sylvester&quot; cartoons and Cindy Lou Who in &quot;How the Grinch Stole Christmas.&quot;
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
June Foray, the iconic voice of Rocky and Natasha in the popular and memorable "Rocky and Bullwinkle Show," died July 26. She was 99. Foray also was the voice of Nell in "Dudley Do-Right," Granny in the "Tweety and Sylvester" cartoons and Cindy Lou Who in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
Hide Caption
31 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/22/entertainment/john-heard-home-alone-actor-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John Heard&lt;/a&gt;, a character actor best known as the father in the &quot;Home Alone&quot; movies, died July 21, according to the medical examiner&#39;s office in Santa Clara County, California. It said the actor was 71, but other reports listed his age as 72.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
John Heard, a character actor best known as the father in the "Home Alone" movies, died July 21, according to the medical examiner's office in Santa Clara County, California. It said the actor was 71, but other reports listed his age as 72.
Hide Caption
32 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/20/entertainment/chester-bennington-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Chester Bennington&lt;/a&gt;, the lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, was found dead on July 20, according to a spokesman for the LA County Coroner. Bennington was 41. Authorities said they were treating the case as a possible suicide.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, was found dead on July 20, according to a spokesman for the LA County Coroner. Bennington was 41. Authorities said they were treating the case as a possible suicide.
Hide Caption
33 of 70
Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/16/entertainment/actor-martin-landau-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Martin Landau&lt;/a&gt;, who starred in the 1960s television show &quot;Mission Impossible&quot; and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lugosi in the movie &quot;Ed Wood,&quot; died July 15 following &quot;unexpected complications during a short hospitalization,&quot; his publicist Dick Guttman said. Landau was 89.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Actor Martin Landau, who starred in the 1960s television show "Mission Impossible" and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lugosi in the movie "Ed Wood," died July 15 following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said. Landau was 89.
Hide Caption
34 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/17/entertainment/stephen-furst-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Stephen Furst&lt;/a&gt;, the actor who played Flounder in the 1978 movie &quot;Animal House,&quot; died at age 63, his son Nathan Furst told CNN on June 17.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Stephen Furst, the actor who played Flounder in the 1978 movie "Animal House," died at age 63, his son Nathan Furst told CNN on June 17.
Hide Caption
35 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/10/celebrities/obit-adam-west/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Adam West&lt;/a&gt;, star of the popular and campy 1960s &quot;Batman&quot; TV show, died June 9 after &quot;a short but brave battle with leukemia,&quot; his family said in a statement. He was 88.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Adam West, star of the popular and campy 1960s "Batman" TV show, died June 9 after "a short but brave battle with leukemia," his family said in a statement. He was 88.
Hide Caption
36 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/05/29/media/frank-deford/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Frank Deford&lt;/a&gt;, a renowned sportswriter and commentator, died May 28 at the age of 78. Here, Deford holds the final front page of The National Sports Daily when it folded in 1991. Deford was well known for his NPR commentaries as well as his decades-long career at Sports Illustrated.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Frank Deford, a renowned sportswriter and commentator, died May 28 at the age of 78. Here, Deford holds the final front page of The National Sports Daily when it folded in 1991. Deford was well known for his NPR commentaries as well as his decades-long career at Sports Illustrated.
Hide Caption
37 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/27/entertainment/gregg-allman-obituary/index.html?adkey=bn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gregg Allman&lt;/a&gt;, the founding member of the Allman Brothers Band who overcame family tragedy, drug addiction and health problems to become a grizzled elder statesman for the blues music he loved, died May 27. He was 69.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Gregg Allman, the founding member of the Allman Brothers Band who overcame family tragedy, drug addiction and health problems to become a grizzled elder statesman for the blues music he loved, died May 27. He was 69.
Hide Caption
38 of 70
Former US Sen. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/27/politics/jim-bunning-obituary/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jim Bunning&lt;/a&gt;, the only National Baseball Hall of Fame member ever to serve in Congress, died May 26 at the age of 85.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Former US Sen. Jim Bunning, the only National Baseball Hall of Fame member ever to serve in Congress, died May 26 at the age of 85.
Hide Caption
39 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/26/politics/zbigniew-brzezinski-dead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Zbigniew Brzezinski&lt;/a&gt;, the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, died May 26 at age 89. Brzezinski is seen here at right talking with Israeli Prime Minister Menahem Begin in 1978.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Zbigniew Brzezinski, the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, died May 26 at age 89. Brzezinski is seen here at right talking with Israeli Prime Minister Menahem Begin in 1978.
Hide Caption
40 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://us.cnn.com/2017/05/23/entertainment/roger-moore-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Roger Moore&lt;/a&gt;, the actor famous for portraying James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985, died May 23 after a battle with cancer, according to his family. He was 89.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Roger Moore, the actor famous for portraying James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985, died May 23 after a battle with cancer, according to his family. He was 89.
Hide Caption
41 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/05/18/media/roger-ailes-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Roger Ailes&lt;/a&gt;, who transformed cable news and then American politics by building the Fox News Channel into a ratings powerhouse, died May 18. He was 77.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Roger Ailes, who transformed cable news and then American politics by building the Fox News Channel into a ratings powerhouse, died May 18. He was 77.
Hide Caption
42 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/18/entertainment/chris-cornell-dead/index.html?adkey=bn&quot;&gt;Chris Cornell&lt;/a&gt;, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died May 17. Cornell, 52, was in Detroit performing with Soundgarden, which had embarked on a US tour in April. Cornell hanged himself, according to a statement from the Wayne County Medical Examiner&#39;s Office.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died May 17. Cornell, 52, was in Detroit performing with Soundgarden, which had embarked on a US tour in April. Cornell hanged himself, according to a statement from the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.
Hide Caption
43 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/14/entertainment/powers-boothe-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Powers Boothe&lt;/a&gt;, known for his roles in &quot;Sin City,&quot; &quot;Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,&quot; and &quot;Deadwood,&quot; died May 14. The Emmy-winning actor was 68.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Powers Boothe, known for his roles in "Sin City," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," and "Deadwood," died May 14. The Emmy-winning actor was 68.
Hide Caption
44 of 70
American bobsledder &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/06/sport/olympic-champion-bobsledder-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Steven Holcomb&lt;/a&gt;, who piloted a four-man team to Olympic gold in 2010, died on May 6. The 37-year-old was found in his room at the US training center in Lake Placid, New York. No cause of death was given.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
American bobsledder Steven Holcomb, who piloted a four-man team to Olympic gold in 2010, died on May 6. The 37-year-old was found in his room at the US training center in Lake Placid, New York. No cause of death was given.
Hide Caption
45 of 70
Veteran Indian actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/27/asia/bollywood-vinod-khanna-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Vinod Khanna&lt;/a&gt; died May 4 at the age of 70. Khanna, who had been dubbed Bollywood&#39;s &quot;original heartthrob,&quot; reportedly battled cancer for several years.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Veteran Indian actor Vinod Khanna died May 4 at the age of 70. Khanna, who had been dubbed Bollywood's "original heartthrob," reportedly battled cancer for several years.
Hide Caption
46 of 70
Filmmaker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/26/entertainment/jonathan-demme-death-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jonathan Demme&lt;/a&gt;, whose Oscar-winning thriller &quot;The Silence of the Lambs&quot; terrified audiences, died April 26 at the age of 73. Here, Demme works on the &quot;Silence of the Lambs&quot; set with actor Anthony Hopkins in 1991. Demme&#39;s other films include &quot;Philadelphia,&quot; &quot;Married to the Mob&quot; and a remake of &quot;The Manchurian Candidate.&quot;
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Filmmaker Jonathan Demme, whose Oscar-winning thriller "The Silence of the Lambs" terrified audiences, died April 26 at the age of 73. Here, Demme works on the "Silence of the Lambs" set with actor Anthony Hopkins in 1991. Demme's other films include "Philadelphia," "Married to the Mob" and a remake of "The Manchurian Candidate."
Hide Caption
47 of 70
Actress&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/22/entertainment/happy-days-star-erin-moran-dead/index.html&quot;&gt; Erin Moran&lt;/a&gt;, best known as kid sister Joanie Cunningham on the TV show &quot;Happy Days,&quot; was found dead on April 22. She was 56. Moran likely died from complications of Stage 4 cancer, officials said.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Actress Erin Moran, best known as kid sister Joanie Cunningham on the TV show "Happy Days," was found dead on April 22. She was 56. Moran likely died from complications of Stage 4 cancer, officials said.
Hide Caption
48 of 70
Comedian &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/12/entertainment/charlie-murphy-dead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Charlie Murphy&lt;/a&gt; died April 12 after a battle with leukemia, according to his publicist Domenick Nati. He was 57. Murphy rose to fame for his work on the popular &quot;Chapelle&#39;s Show,&quot; where he was a co-star and writer.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Comedian Charlie Murphy died April 12 after a battle with leukemia, according to his publicist Domenick Nati. He was 57. Murphy rose to fame for his work on the popular "Chapelle's Show," where he was a co-star and writer.
Hide Caption
49 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/11/entertainment/j-geils-dead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John Warren Geils Jr.&lt;/a&gt;, the guitarist and founder of the eponymous J. Geils Band, was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts, home on April 11, police said. He was 71.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
John Warren Geils Jr., the guitarist and founder of the eponymous J. Geils Band, was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts, home on April 11, police said. He was 71.
Hide Caption
50 of 70
Comedian and actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/06/entertainment/don-rickles-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Don Rickles &lt;/a&gt;died at his home in Los Angeles on April 6, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin. Rickles was 90.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Comedian and actor Don Rickles died at his home in Los Angeles on April 6, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin. Rickles was 90.
Hide Caption
51 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/21/europe/martin-mcguinness-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Martin McGuinness&lt;/a&gt;, the former Irish Republican Army commander who was also a deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, died March 21 after a short illness, according to a statement released by the Sinn Fein party. He was 66. McGuinness became Sinn Fein&#39;s chief negotiator during the Northern Ireland peace process, working with US President Bill Clinton on the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander who was also a deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, died March 21 after a short illness, according to a statement released by the Sinn Fein party. He was 66. McGuinness became Sinn Fein's chief negotiator during the Northern Ireland peace process, working with US President Bill Clinton on the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
Hide Caption
52 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/19/media/jimmy-breslin-dead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jimmy Breslin&lt;/a&gt;, the prolific Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and champion of New York City&#39;s working class, died March 19 at the age of 88. Breslin&#39;s death was reported by his longtime employer, the New York Daily News.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Jimmy Breslin, the prolific Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and champion of New York City's working class, died March 19 at the age of 88. Breslin's death was reported by his longtime employer, the New York Daily News.
Hide Caption
53 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/18/entertainment/chuck-berry-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Chuck Berry&lt;/a&gt;, a music pioneer often called &quot;the Father of Rock &#39;n&#39; Roll,&quot; died March 18 at his home outside St. Louis, his verified Facebook page said. He was 90. Berry wrote and recorded the rock standards &quot;Johnny B. Goode&quot; and &quot;Sweet Little Sixteen.&quot;
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Chuck Berry, a music pioneer often called "the Father of Rock 'n' Roll," died March 18 at his home outside St. Louis, his verified Facebook page said. He was 90. Berry wrote and recorded the rock standards "Johnny B. Goode" and "Sweet Little Sixteen."
Hide Caption
54 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/17/americas/derek-walcott-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Derek Walcott&lt;/a&gt;, the Caribbean poet and playwright who won the 1992 Nobel Prize for Literature, died March 17, according to the Nobel Prize website. He was 87.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Derek Walcott, the Caribbean poet and playwright who won the 1992 Nobel Prize for Literature, died March 17, according to the Nobel Prize website. He was 87.
Hide Caption
55 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/11/us/joni-sledge-of-sister-sledge-dies/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joni Sledge&lt;/a&gt;, a founding member of the R&amp;amp;B vocal group Sister Sledge, was found dead in her home in Phoenix on March 10, publicist Biff Warren told CNN. She was 60 years old. The cause of death was unknown.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Joni Sledge, a founding member of the R&B vocal group Sister Sledge, was found dead in her home in Phoenix on March 10, publicist Biff Warren told CNN. She was 60 years old. The cause of death was unknown.
Hide Caption
56 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/06/entertainment/robert-osbourne/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Robert Osborne&lt;/a&gt;, the film aficionado who was the longtime host of Turner Classic Movies, died on March 6. He was 84.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Robert Osborne, the film aficionado who was the longtime host of Turner Classic Movies, died on March 6. He was 84.
Hide Caption
57 of 70
Judge &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/26/us/judge-joseph-wapner-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joseph Wapner&lt;/a&gt;, from the popular reality television program &quot;The People&#39;s Court,&quot; died February 26, according to his son Judge Fred Wapner. He was 97.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Judge Joseph Wapner, from the popular reality television program "The People's Court," died February 26, according to his son Judge Fred Wapner. He was 97.
Hide Caption
58 of 70
Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/26/entertainment/bill-paxton-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bill Paxton&lt;/a&gt;, whose extensive career included films such as &quot;Twister,&quot; &quot;Aliens&quot; and &quot;Titanic,&quot; died February 26, according to a representative for his family. He was 61. Paxton died &quot;due to complications from surgery,&quot; a statement said.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Actor Bill Paxton, whose extensive career included films such as "Twister," "Aliens" and "Titanic," died February 26, according to a representative for his family. He was 61. Paxton died "due to complications from surgery," a statement said.
Hide Caption
59 of 70
Clyde Stubblefield, seen here on &quot;Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,&quot; died February 18 at age 73. He was the drummer for James Brown in the 1960s and &#39;70s. He laid down the groove on such Brown hits as &quot;Cold Sweat,&quot; &quot;Sex Machine&quot; and &quot;Say it Loud, I&#39;m Black and I&#39;m Proud.&quot; The drum break in the song &quot;Funky Drummer&quot; has been sampled and used in over 1,000 songs.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Clyde Stubblefield, seen here on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," died February 18 at age 73. He was the drummer for James Brown in the 1960s and '70s. He laid down the groove on such Brown hits as "Cold Sweat," "Sex Machine" and "Say it Loud, I'm Black and I'm Proud." The drum break in the song "Funky Drummer" has been sampled and used in over 1,000 songs.
Hide Caption
60 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/18/politics/norma-mccorvey-roe-v-wade-figure-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Norma McCorvey&lt;/a&gt;, the anonymous plaintiff &quot;Jane Roe&quot; in the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, died February 18, a priest close to her family said in a statement. Multiple media sources said she was 69. In this photo from 1989, McCorvey is on the left holding hands with attorney Gloria Allred. Roe v. Wade was the 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion. McCorvey once supported the pro-choice movement but switched sides in 1995.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff "Jane Roe" in the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, died February 18, a priest close to her family said in a statement. Multiple media sources said she was 69. In this photo from 1989, McCorvey is on the left holding hands with attorney Gloria Allred. Roe v. Wade was the 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion. McCorvey once supported the pro-choice movement but switched sides in 1995.
Hide Caption
61 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/12/entertainment/al-jarreau-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Al Jarreau&lt;/a&gt;, the jazz-pop musician best known for the hits &quot;Breakin&#39; Away,&quot; &quot;We&#39;re in This Love Together&quot; and the theme song to the popular 1980&#39;s TV show, &quot;Moonlighting,&quot; died February 12, according to posts on his verified social-media accounts. He was 76.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Al Jarreau, the jazz-pop musician best known for the hits "Breakin' Away," "We're in This Love Together" and the theme song to the popular 1980's TV show, "Moonlighting," died February 12, according to posts on his verified social-media accounts. He was 76.
Hide Caption
62 of 70
Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/07/tv-shows/richard-hatch-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Richard Hatch&lt;/a&gt;, who was known for his role as Captain Apollo in the original &quot;Battlestar Galactica&quot; series that ran from 1978-1979, died Tuesday, February 7, according to his manager Michael Kaliski. The 71-year-old actor had been battling pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family. Hatch played Tom Zarek in the show remake that started in 2003.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Actor Richard Hatch, who was known for his role as Captain Apollo in the original "Battlestar Galactica" series that ran from 1978-1979, died Tuesday, February 7, according to his manager Michael Kaliski. The 71-year-old actor had been battling pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family. Hatch played Tom Zarek in the show remake that started in 2003.
Hide Caption
63 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/27/entertainment/john-hurt-obit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John Hurt&lt;/a&gt;, the British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in &quot;Midnight Express&quot; and &quot;The Elephant Man,&quot; died January 27, his publicist said. He was 77.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
John Hurt, the British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in "Midnight Express" and "The Elephant Man," died January 27, his publicist said. He was 77.
Hide Caption
64 of 70
Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/25/entertainment/mary-tyler-moore-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mary Tyler Moore&lt;/a&gt;, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on television, died January 25, according to her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum. She was 80.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on television, died January 25, according to her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum. She was 80.
Hide Caption
65 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/16/us/eugene-cernan-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Eugene A. Cernan,&lt;/a&gt; the last astronaut to leave his footprints on the surface of the moon, died January 16, NASA said. He was 82.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Eugene A. Cernan, the last astronaut to leave his footprints on the surface of the moon, died January 16, NASA said. He was 82.
Hide Caption
66 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/15/us/jimmy-superfly-snuka-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Jimmy &quot;Superfly&quot; Snuka,&lt;/a&gt; a pro wrestler known for his high-flying leap off the ring&#39;s top rope, died on January 15. He was 73.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, a pro wrestler known for his high-flying leap off the ring's top rope, died on January 15. He was 73.
Hide Caption
67 of 70
Author and filmmaker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/13/entertainment/william-peter-blatty-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;William Peter Blatty,&lt;/a&gt; who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie &quot;The Exorcist,&quot; died January 12 from a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma, his widow said. He was 89.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Author and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," died January 12 from a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma, his widow said. He was 89.
Hide Caption
68 of 70
Veteran war correspondent &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/us/clare-hollingworth-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Clare Hollingworth,&lt;/a&gt; who broke the news that World War II had started, died on January 10. She was 105.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Veteran war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news that World War II had started, died on January 10. She was 105.
Hide Caption
69 of 70
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/03/asia/alfonso-wong-death-old-master-q/index.html&quot;&gt;Alfonso Wong,&lt;/a&gt; the creator of Asia&#39;s iconic &quot;Old Master Q&quot; comic strip, died January 1, according to the publisher of the comic. He was 93.
Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Alfonso Wong, the creator of Asia's iconic "Old Master Q" comic strip, died January 1, according to the publisher of the comic. He was 93.
Hide Caption
70 of 70
people we lost slate april 201701 heather menzies file RESTRICTEDBruce McCandless FILE02 Dick Enberg FILE02 Shashi Kapoor FILE01 jim nabors 01 rance howard file pwl david cassidy RESTRICTEDDella Reese04 mel tillis RESTRICTED 01 earle hyman FILE02 Liz Smith FILE roy halladay phillies sept 2013Dick Gordan 02 Fats Domino FILEPWL robert guillaume RESTRICTEDMychael Knight dead01 ya tittle FILE04 Tom Pettypwl monty hall REstrictedpwl hugh hefner RESTRICTEDCharles BradleyPWL LaMottaHarry Dean Stanton FILETroy GentryJay Thomas Cheers RESTRICTED01 jerry lewis LEAD IMAGEdick gregory MOB APPGlen Campbell PWL RESTRICTED01 Sam Shepard FILE 02 june foray 07/27 RESTRICTED 01 John Heard FILE 02 Chester Bennington RESTRICTED02 Martin Landau Obit RESTRICTEDStephen Furst RESTRICTED03 Adam West FILE RESTRICTEDFrank Deford The National Sports DailyGregg Allman RESTRICTEDJim Bunning 0301 Zbigniew Brzezinski FILE roger moore pwl - RESTRICTED06 roger ailes FILEChris Cornell PWL RESTRICTED Powers Boothesteven holcomb 042701 Vinod Khann FILEPWL jonathan demme RESTRICTED04 Erin Moran RESTRICTEDcharlie murphy pwl - RESTRICTEDJ. Geils GALLERY RESTRICTEDdon rickles 2007Martin McGuinness Northern IrelandJimmy Breslin FILE01 Chuck Berry RESTRICTEDDerek Walcott pwl - RESTRICTEDJoni Sledge Robert OsborneJoseph Wapner FILE02 Bill PaxtonClyde Stubblefield FILE RESTRICTED03 Norma McCorvey FILE03 al jarreau FILE RESTRICTED03 Richard Hatch RESTRICTEDJohn Hurt FILE RESTRICTEDPWL mary tyler moore - RESTRICTEDEugene A. CernanJimmy Superfly Snuka william peter blattyclare hollingworth obit01 alfonso wong

(CNN)It certainly feels like 2017 was the year of nostalgic deaths.

That's because so many of the "greats" tied to the past, who gave their fans a sense of time and place, passed away.
Celebrities like musicians Tom Petty, Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, actors Jim "Gomer Pyle" Nabors, Della Reese and Roger Moore, and comedians Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles all left us.
It seemed that we were given a hint that 2017 would go down as a year of losing some of the great ones when iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore died on January 25 at the age of 80.
    That same month also saw the passing of "NCIS: Los Angeles" star Miguel Ferrer, "Mannix" star Mike Connors, Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt and Frank Pellegrino, who made his bones on the big screen in "Goodfellas" and on TV's "The Sopranos."
    Read More
    Two other actors who appeared in "Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos" also died in 2017: Frank Vincent, who played Bill Batts, and Chuck Low, who played Morris (Morrie) Kesseler, in the iconic Martin Scorsese mob film.
    "Goodfellas" cinematographer Michael Ballhaus died in 2017 as well.
    The year would see the deaths of several fan favorites, including "Apollo 13" actor Bill Paxton, "Happy Days" star Erin Moran, "People's Court" judge Joseph Wapner, Richard Hatch of "Battlestar Galactica," "Gong Show" host Chuck Barris and Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne.
    The music industry took its fair share of hits as well, with the loss of Southern-rock icon Gregg Allman, Joni Sledge of the group Sister Sledge, Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls, Main Ingredient singer Cuba Gooding Sr., AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young, jazz singer Al Jarreau and many others.
    Like the deaths of Prince and David Bowie in 2016, music also seemed to feature untimely losses that stunned fans.
    Such was the case with the suicide of Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington in July, less than two months after his close friend Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was laid to rest.
    Related: Chester Bennington dies on his good friend Chris Cornell's birthday
    The deaths of 42-year-old rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep and You Tube star and rapper-singer Lil Peep at the age of 21 sent their followers reeling.
    But no death could have more encapsulated the feeling that the good old days are slipping away more than that of singer David Cassidy.
    "The Partridge Family" star carved a career by capitalizing on the nostalgia and esteem he held as a former teen idol who sold out stadiums.
    Famed songwriter Diane Warren summed it up in a tweet following Cassidy's death in November.
    "Bye bye childhood," she tweeted. "RIP David Cassidy."