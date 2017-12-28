2017 celebrity deaths felt like family

(CNN) It certainly feels like 2017 was the year of nostalgic deaths.

That's because so many of the "greats" tied to the past, who gave their fans a sense of time and place, passed away.

Celebrities like musicians Tom Petty, Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, actors Jim "Gomer Pyle" Nabors, Della Reese and Roger Moore, and comedians Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles all left us.

It seemed that we were given a hint that 2017 would go down as a year of losing some of the great ones when iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore died on January 25 at the age of 80.

That same month also saw the passing of "NCIS: Los Angeles" star Miguel Ferrer, "Mannix" star Mike Connors, Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt and Frank Pellegrino, who made his bones on the big screen in "Goodfellas" and on TV's "The Sopranos."

Read More