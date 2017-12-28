Russia slams US plan to sell anti-missile system to Japan

(CNN) Russia has accused the United States of violating an arms control treaty by agreeing to supply anti-missile systems to Japan.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the deal with Japan was part of a bigger plan by the US for a "global anti-missile system."

Japan's cabinet approved a plan last week to buy two US-built Aegis Ashore missile defense systems, state broadcaster NHK reported, as the country faces increasing hostility from neighboring North Korea.

Russia has raised concerns over several US-built defense systems, claiming they also have the ability to launch missiles.

Zakharova claimed they were in breach of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, an arms control agreement between Moscow and Washington that has been in force for 30 years.

