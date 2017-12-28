ISIS suicide bombing in Kabul kills dozens

Story highlights Deadly attack hits group gathered at a Shia cultural center

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) ISIS has claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a Shia cultural center in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, that left 41 people dead and dozens injured.

Two children were among the dead and 84 people were injured in the blast, according to a Health Ministry spokesman.

The attack rocked the center in the basement of a building in the west of the city at around 10:30 a.m. (12.30 a.m ET) Thursday morning. It also hit the Afghan News Agency, which has an office on the floor above, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. Two more blasts followed at the same building, but caused no injuries.

The ISIS-affiliated Amaq News Agency said the terror group carried out the attack.

People carry an injured man to hospital after the suicide attack in Kabul on Thursday.

A crowd of just under 100 people were meeting at the cultural center to mark the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan when a bomber infiltrated the crowd and detonated the device, according to journalist Ehsanullah Amiri, who was at the scene.

