Dozens killed as blasts rock Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least 40 people were killed Thursday in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, according to authorities.

Another 30 people were injured in the attack, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told CNN.

The attack happened around 10:30 a.m. local time (12.30 a.m ET) and targeted a cultural center in Police District 6 in Kabul. The initial suicide blast was followed by two more explosions, Rahimi said. The following explosions did not produce any injuries, the spokesman said.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack in a statement to the media released by the group's spokesman, Zabiullah Mojahid.

Afghan policemen watch dust blowing along a street in the aftermath of the third blast at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul on December 28, 2017.

The explosion occurred in a basement meeting room of the Dashte Darchi cultural center in west Kabul, according to journalist Ehsanullah Amiri, who was at the scene.

