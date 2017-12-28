(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Donald Trump's prolific Twitter usage continues to complicate his administration's arguments in court.
-- Democrat Doug Jones is the certified winner of Alabama's special election despite Roy Moore's attempt to block the result.
-- Russia accused the US of violating an arms control treaty.
-- Las Vegas is ramping up security for New Year's Eve, adding snipers and more troops, officers and quick-response teams.
-- You have two ways to win $300 million this week. But the odds are worse than usual.
-- A resident's beating was caught on camera, yet it took 11 weeks and a death to close an assisted living facility.
-- A Japanese couple was arrested after their emaciated daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she was apparently locked for at least 15 years.
-- Solange revealed she's been dealing with an illness and canceled a New Year's Eve show.
-- Bono said he almost died. But he won't give details.
-- It'll be a bright start to the New Year: 2018's first supermoon is on New Year's Day.
-- This man started a mini food pantry on his front lawn. His town followed.