Thursday, December 28

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 4:26 PM ET, Thu December 28, 2017

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Donald Trump's prolific Twitter usage continues to complicate his administration's arguments in court.
-- Democrat Doug Jones is the certified winner of Alabama's special election despite Roy Moore's attempt to block the result.
-- Russia accused the US of violating an arms control treaty.
    -- Las Vegas is ramping up security for New Year's Eve, adding snipers and more troops, officers and quick-response teams.
    -- You have two ways to win $300 million this week. But the odds are worse than usual.
    -- A resident's beating was caught on camera, yet it took 11 weeks and a death to close an assisted living facility.
    -- A Japanese couple was arrested after their emaciated daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she was apparently locked for at least 15 years.
    -- Solange revealed she's been dealing with an illness and canceled a New Year's Eve show.
    -- Bono said he almost died. But he won't give details.
    -- It'll be a bright start to the New Year: 2018's first supermoon is on New Year's Day.
    -- This man started a mini food pantry on his front lawn. His town followed.