8 extraordinary video moments from 2017

(CNN)A fiery meeting in the Oval Office. An astounding road-rage collision on a California freeway. That awkward moment between President Trump and first lady Melania in Israel.
With 2017 coming to a close, we take a look back at some of the year's most memorable video moments.
Anger in the Oval
President Trump became extremely frustrated with his senior staff and communications team for allowing the firestorm surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions to steal his thunder in the wake of his address to Congress, sources told CNN.
Road rage
A dashboard camera captures an altercation with a motorcycle and a car that resulted in a truck flipping on the highway.
A shaky landing
An Airbus A380 battled a strong crosswind while landing at Düsseldorf International Airport in Germany.
Hillary's expression
A photo of Hillary Clinton reading the Indianapolis Star report about Mike Pence using a private email account while he was governor went viral online.
That hand slap
The internet was fascinated by this hand slap between the first couple in Israel.
Blown away
Security video caught the moment when heavy winds sent 4-year-old Madison Gardner flying with her front door.
A sea lion surprise
A family of tourists was feeding a sea lion in British Columbia when it jumped out of the water and pulled in a young girl.
Thumbs down
After debating past midnight, John McCain shocked his Senate colleagues by voting "no" on the "skinny repeal" of Obamacare.