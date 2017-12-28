Breaking News

8 extraordinary video moments from 2017

By Karol Brinkley, CNN

Updated 10:34 AM ET, Thu December 28, 2017

19 seconds of drama: McCain's vote
19 seconds of drama: McCain's vote 01:18

(CNN)A fiery meeting in the Oval Office. An astounding road-rage collision on a California freeway. That awkward moment between President Trump and first lady Melania in Israel.

With 2017 coming to a close, we take a look back at some of the year's most memorable video moments.

Anger in the Oval

Video shows heated Oval Office meeting
Video shows heated Oval Office meeting 01:38
President Trump became extremely frustrated with his senior staff and communications team for allowing the firestorm surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions to steal his thunder in the wake of his address to Congress, sources told CNN.

    Road rage

    Road-rage incident caught on camera
    Road-rage incident caught on camera 01:06
    A dashboard camera captures an altercation with a motorcycle and a car that resulted in a truck flipping on the highway.

    A shaky landing

    Pilot&#39;s incredible white-knuckle landing
    Pilot's incredible white-knuckle landing 00:50
    An Airbus A380 battled a strong crosswind while landing at Düsseldorf International Airport in Germany.

    Hillary's expression

    Hillary Clinton airplane photo goes viral
    Hillary Clinton airplane photo goes viral 01:31
    A photo of Hillary Clinton reading the Indianapolis Star report about Mike Pence using a private email account while he was governor went viral online.

    That hand slap

    Internet reacts to Melania&#39;s hand gesture
    Internet reacts to Melania's hand gesture 00:51
    The internet was fascinated by this hand slap between the first couple in Israel.

    Blown away

    4-year-old girl blown away by wind
    4-year-old girl blown away by wind 00:48
    Security video caught the moment when heavy winds sent 4-year-old Madison Gardner flying with her front door.

    A sea lion surprise

    Sea lion drags girl into water
    Sea lion drags girl into water 01:05
    A family of tourists was feeding a sea lion in British Columbia when it jumped out of the water and pulled in a young girl.

    Thumbs down

    19 seconds of drama: McCain&#39;s vote
    19 seconds of drama: McCain's vote 01:18
    After debating past midnight, John McCain shocked his Senate colleagues by voting "no" on the "skinny repeal" of Obamacare.