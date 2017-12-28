Liberia election: Soccer legend likely to win presidency

Story highlights President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is stepping down

Liberians voted Tuesday in a presidential runoff

(CNN) Former soccer star George Weah is set to win the December 26 presidential election runoff in Liberia.

On Thursday, with more than 98% of the votes counted, Weah led his opponent Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party 61.5% to 38.5%, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC)

Weah, the candidate for the Coalition of Democratic Change, won the first round of the election in October with 38.4% while Boakai netted 28.8%, according to the commission.

NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoya said in a press conference Thursday that the final election results would "hopefully" be announced on Friday.

Some Liberians took to the streets, chanting victoriously and dancing.

Read More