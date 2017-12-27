$10 million reward deadline approaches in unsolved art heist

(CNN) A reward for missing artwork -- including Rembrandts, a Vermeer and sketches by Degas -- will decrease by $5 million when the clock strikes midnight on Sunday, December 31.

The 13 pieces of art were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in a daring 1990 heist. They are valued at $500 million.

The museum doubled the reward over the past seven months -- from $5 million to $10 million -- in an attempt to entice anyone with information to come forward. All along, they have said the reward would revert to $5 million at the end of the year.

"This was a reward that was created with a deadline in order to create a sense of urgency," said Kathy Sharpless, director of marketing and communication for the museum. "Typically in art heists, works are found shortly after the theft, or oftentimes a generation later. Unfortunately, we are a generation later."

'We want our paintings back'

Read More