$10 million reward deadline approaches in unsolved art heist

By Samira Said and Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 7:37 PM ET, Wed December 27, 2017

On March 18, 1990, a pair of thieves disguised as Boston police officers entered the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and stole 13 priceless works of art. Twelve of the 13 pieces stolen are included in this gallery. Here you see one of five &quot;Gouache&quot; drawings by Edgar Degas.
Upon entering, the intruders handcuffed the security guards, bound them with duct tape and left them in the basement, authorities said at the time. Pictured here is another of Degas&#39; &quot;Gouache&quot; drawings.
In less than 90 minutes, the bandits went through the museum&#39;s Dutch Room on the second floor and stole three Rembrandts, including the Dutch artist&#39;s only seascape, &quot;Storm on the Sea of Galilee,&quot; along with Vermeer&#39;s &quot;The Concert,&quot; five Degas drawings and other items, according to the museum&#39;s website. Pictured here: a third of Degas&#39; &quot;Gouache&quot; drawings.
Pictured here: a fourth of Degas&#39; &quot;Gouache&quot; drawings.
The fifth of Degas&#39; &quot;Gouache&quot; drawings.
&quot;Landscape with an Obelisk&quot; by Govaert Flinck
Finial in the form of an eagle, gilt metal (bronze), French
&quot;A Lady and Gentleman in Black&quot; by Rembrandt
&quot;Self-Portrait&quot; by Rembrandt
&quot;The Storm on the Sea of Galilee,&quot; the only seasscape painted by Rembrandt.
&quot;The Concert&quot; by Vermeer
Chinese bronze beaker or Ku, A Chinese, Shang Dynasty, 1200-1100 B.C.ancient bronze beaker.
(CNN)A reward for missing artwork -- including Rembrandts, a Vermeer and sketches by Degas -- will decrease by $5 million when the clock strikes midnight on Sunday, December 31.

The 13 pieces of art were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in a daring 1990 heist. They are valued at $500 million.
The museum doubled the reward over the past seven months -- from $5 million to $10 million -- in an attempt to entice anyone with information to come forward. All along, they have said the reward would revert to $5 million at the end of the year.
"This was a reward that was created with a deadline in order to create a sense of urgency," said Kathy Sharpless, director of marketing and communication for the museum. "Typically in art heists, works are found shortly after the theft, or oftentimes a generation later. Unfortunately, we are a generation later."

    'We want our paintings back'

    The artwork doesn't have to be returned by December 31 to get the full reward, but information leading to its recovery must be submitted by then and all 13 pieces must be returned in good condition.
    The museum remains optimistic that they will get the tip they need. "It only takes one little morsel, really," Sharpless told CNN.
    While the museum says they have received lots of tips and information, they need concrete information from tipsters, not theories. Because the statute of limitations has passed, it appears nobody will be arrested.
    "It's been 27 years and we want our paintings back," Sharpless said.
    "This remains the largest unsolved art theft in world history," the museum said on its website.

    How the art was stolen

    The heist started just past midnight on March 18, 1990, when two men dressed as Boston police officers walked into the museum and said they were responding to a call.
    A security guard broke protocol and let them inside, according to an account of the theft on the museum website.
    The two thieves lured the two guards on duty away from the alarm button, handcuffed them in the basement and duct taped their heads, hands and feet.
    The thieves left after 81 minutes, taking 13 pieces of art with them. The guards were freed when police officers arrived at 8:15 a.m., the museum said.

    Empty frames

    Taken were Rembrandt's "Storm on the Sea of Galilee" (1633) and "Vermeer's Concert" (1658-1660), considered two of the most valuable stolen objects in the world. The Rembrandt was cut from its frame and the Vermeer was removed from its frame.
    Also taken were two other works by Rembrandt, several drawings by Degas, a Chinese vase and Govaert Flinck's "Landscape with an Obelisk" (1638), the museum said.
    The FBI said suspects in the case "are members of a criminal organization with a base in the mid-Atlantic states and New England."
    Meanwhile, the empty frames remain on display in the museum "as a placeholder for the missing works," the museum says.

    CNN's Amanda Watts contributed to this report.