What makes lake-effect snow happen?

(CNN) Lake-effect snow has been in the news lately, thanks to a 65-inch snowfall that blanketed Erie, Pennsylvania.

But people who live outside the Great Lakes may well have never experienced this weather condition. The Great Lakes is the only place where it happens in the United States, except occasionally at the Great Salt Lake in Utah, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

So what exactly is lake-effect snow?

Miller said it happens when very cold, windy conditions form over a not-so-cold lake. The lake might be 40 degrees, he said, and the air zero degrees.

"That differential in temperatures creates some instability and the water provides a moisture source," Miller said. "When it gets over land, it deposits water vapor as snow."

Read More