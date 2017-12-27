Arctic air brings bone-chilling temperatures to US

Story highlights Record cold temperatures Wednesday

Weather service warns of frostbite

(CNN) Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of US.

Four people died Tuesday in a crash in Kansas in a wreck attributed to icy roads. Erie, Pennsylvania, is under nearly 64 inches of snow -- the height of an average adult female. International Falls, Minnesota, set a record low of -36 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday morning, breaking the 1924 record of -32 degrees.

"When the city known for being the nation's cold spot breaks a record like that, you know it's cold," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

Temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler than usual, except in California, the Southwest, South Texas and South Florida, Miller said.

"The core of the coldest air is shifting from the Midwest to the Northeast today and it will be one of the coldest endings of the year for many," in the region, he said. Arctic air coming through Canada at the end of the week will make New Year's Eve more chilly than usual.

