Arctic air brings bone-chilling temperatures to US

Story highlights Record cold temperatures in places

Weather service warns of frostbite risk

(CNN) Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.

In Kansas on Tuesday, four people died in a car crash attributed to icy roads. Erie, Pennsylvania, is under 65.1 inches of snow. International Falls, Minnesota, set a record low of minus 36 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday morning, breaking the 1924 record of minus 32 degrees.

"When the city known for being the nation's cold spot breaks a record like that, you know it's cold," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

At least the cold brought out the ice fishermen in Minnesota.

Doug Easthouse of the state Department of Natural Resources said hundreds of anglers spent the day standing on ice-covered Upper Red Lake in hopes of catching their limit of walleye. One fisherman said his line kept freezing onto the ice, despite a heater inside his fishing shack, Easthouse said.

The cold weather spurred ice fishers to stake out spots on Upper Red Lake in Minnesota.

Read More