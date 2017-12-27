Plane returns to LAX after flying with wrong passenger for hours

Story highlights Four hours into flight, plane returned to LAX after "administrative mix-up"

Crew discovered "one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight," airline says

(CNN) Chrissy Teigen and other Tokyo-bound passengers ended up right where they started after eight hours of flying: Los Angeles.

The model and TV personality tweeted about enduring her "flight to nowhere" Tuesday night after All Nippon Airways Flight 175 made a U-turn and headed back to Los Angeles.

The plane, which had 226 passengers aboard, turned around four hours into its flight to Tokyo "due to an administrative mix-up," an aviation source said.

The crew discovered an unauthorized passenger had boarded the flight, and opted to return to Los Angeles even though the mix-up was resolved, according to the source.

ANA told CNN the plane returned to Los Angeles as part of the airline's security procedure after someone boarded the wrong flight.

