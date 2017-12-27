Plane returns to LAX after flying with wrong passenger for hours, airline says

Story highlights Chrissy Teigen, John Legend were aboard the flight

Four hours into the flight, the plane returned to LAX

(CNN) Chrissy Teigen and other Tokyo-bound passengers ended up right where they started after eight hours of flying: Los Angeles.

The model and TV personality tweeted about surviving her "flight to nowhere" Tuesday night after All Nippon Airways Flight 175 made a sudden U-turn and headed back to Los Angeles.

The plane, which had 226 passengers aboard, turned around four hours into its flight to Tokyo "due to an administrative mix-up," an aviation source told CNN's Rene Marsh.

The crew believed an unauthorized passenger had boarded the flight, and opted to return to Los Angeles even though the mix-up was resolved, according to the source.

ANA told CNN that that the flight returned to Los Angeles as part of the airline's security procedure after someone boarded the wrong flight.

