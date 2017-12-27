Power restored at Disneyland after outage halts rides

Story highlights It's a busy holiday season for Disneyland

About a dozen attractions were affected

(CNN) Power has been restored at Disneyland after an outage left some tourists stranded on rides, according to park spokesperson Suzi Brown.

The outage, caused by a transformer issue shortly before 11 a.m., came during a busy holiday season at the Anaheim, California, amusement park.

The outage took out power in portions of the Toontown and Fantasyland areas, Brown said. About a dozen attractions were affected and guests were escorted off the rides, Brown said.

All power was restored by 4 p.m. and the rides were working again, she said. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to all of our guests who were impacted," Disneyland said.

PARKS UPDATE: Disneyland Park is currently only accepting Guests for re-entry at this time. Disney California Adventure Park remains available for your enjoyment. Updates to follow. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

Geoff Fienberg, who was on the "It's a Small World" ride when the outage happened, told CNN it wasn't much of an ordeal after the ride stopped.

