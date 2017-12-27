Some Disneyland rides halt after power outage

Story highlights It's a busy holiday season for Disneyland

About a dozen attractions were affected

(CNN) A power outage hit parts of Disneyland on Wednesday, leaving some tourists stranded on rides, according to park spokesperson Suzi Brown.

The outage came during a busy holiday season at the Anaheim, California, attraction.

A transformer issue cut power to all of Mickey's Toontown and parts of Fantasyland, Brown said. About a dozen attractions are affected by the outage and guests are being escorted off the rides, Brown said.

Disneyland said on its Twitter feed Wednesday afternoon that it is "currently only accepting guests for re-entry."

PARKS UPDATE: Disneyland Park is currently only accepting Guests for re-entry at this time. Disney California Adventure Park remains available for your enjoyment. Updates to follow. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

Geoff Fienberg, who was on the "It's a Small World" ride when the outage happened, told CNN it wasn't much of an ordeal after the ride stopped.

Read More