Some Disneyland rides halt after power outage

About a dozen attractions were affected

(CNN) A power outage hit parts of Disneyland on Wednesday, leaving some tourists stranded on rides, according to park spokesperson Suzi Brown.

The outage came during a busy holiday season at the Anaheim, California, attraction.

A transformer issue cut power to all of Mickey's Toontown and parts of Fantasyland, Brown said. About a dozen attractions are affected by the outage and guests are being escorted off the rides, the Brown said.

Geoff Fienberg, who was on the "It's a Small World" ride when the outage happened, told CNN it wasn't much of an ordeal after the ride stopped.

"About 60%-70% of the way through the ride the power just went off," he said. The guests sat "25 minutes in the dark" and were eventually escorted off.

