(CNN) Records were broken and protests made in a dramatic conclusion to the Sydney-Hobart yacht race that was fought out between super maxis Wild Oats XI and LDV Comanche.

Wild Oats finished the grueling 628-nautical mile dash from Sydney down the east coast of Australia, across the infamous Bass Strait to Hobart, Tasmania in a record time of one day eight hours, 48 minutes and 50 seconds, taking four hours off Perpetual Loyal's time last year.

But the owner of second-placed Comanche -- a boat that's been nicknamed "the aircraft carrier" -- which crossed the line 26 minutes after Wild Oats, says he's lodging a protest following a near collision at the start of the race in Sydney Harbour.

"Yes, I'm going to pursue it," Comanche owner Jim Cooney told Wild Oats' captain Mark Richards on the quay, according to official race website.

"It was a port/starboard infringement," added Cooney. "We were the right-of-way boat: they were the give-way boat.