Sanders to swear in de Blasio for 2nd term as New York mayor

Former President Bill Clinton performed the swearing in for de Blasio in 2014

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders will swear in Bill de Blasio for his second and last term as mayor of New York on New Year's Day, the mayor's office announced.

"Sen. Sanders is a proud son of Brooklyn and a dedicated advocate for working people ... (His) progressive leadership has helped reshape the American political debate in favor of men and women long left out of our city and nation's prosperity," de Blasio said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

In an interview with WNYC on Friday, de Blasio said he had asked Sanders to swear him in.

"He's a proud son of Brooklyn and someone we should all be proud of for what he has achieved," de Blasio said. "I asked him if he would be willing to swear me in and I'm honored that he has chosen to do it."

He continued: "I have immense respect for what he's done: He's single-handedly changed discussion in this country. No one has shined the light on the question of income inequality more than Bernie Sanders, and he's changed the way that politics will be approached in this country going forward."

