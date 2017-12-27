Story highlights The ceremony will take place on the steps of City Hall on New Year's Day

Former President Bill Clinton performed the swearing in for de Blasio in 2014

(CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders will swear in Mayor Bill de Blasio for his second and last term as mayor of New York on New Year's Day, the mayor's office announced.

"Senator Sanders is a proud son of Brooklyn and a dedicated advocate for working people.

"Senator Sanders' progressive leadership has helped reshape the American political debate in favor of men and women long left out of our city and nation's prosperity," de Blasio said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

Sanders will swear in de Blasio on the steps of City Hall.

Clinton administered previous oath of office

