Library of Congress will stop saving every single public tweet

Story highlights Starting January 1, only the most important tweets will be preserved

The library will keep its archive of tweets since 2006, though

(CNN) What's the Library of Congress' New Year's resolution? Trim down on its Twitter time.

The library, which has collected every single public tweet sent out since Twitter's inception in 2006, will only acquire and preserve tweets "on a selective basis" starting January 1. That means tweets from President Trump and other newsmakers will continue to be archived, but your (allegedly) witty rants on "The Last Jedi" may not be.

"Generally, the tweets collected and archived will be thematic and event-based, including events such as elections, or themes of ongoing national interest, e.g. public policy," the library said in a statement.

Part of what drove this decision is that there's just a whole lot more Twitter to keep up with now. People are tweeting now more than ever, tweets have grown in length (Twitter recently doubled its character limit from 140 characters to 280) and tweets aren't just text-based anymore, which creates difficulties for the library.

"The library only receives text. It does not receive images, videos or linked content. Tweets now are often more visual than textual, limiting the value of text-only collecting," it said.