GOP congressman explains his call for FBI 'purge'

Story highlights Rooney said the House Oversight Committee needs to "get to the bottom" of potentially politically compromised people in senior positions at the FBI

He called on Tuesday for a "purge" of officials at the FBI seeking to undermine the President

(CNN) Florida GOP Rep. Francis Rooney walked back the tenor of his call earlier in the week for a "purge" at the FBI, but maintained Wednesday that the bureau should oust individuals he views as politically compromised.

"It might be a pretty strong word. I'm not maybe the most nuanced political person in the world," Rooney said in a Wednesday interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar.

Nevertheless, Rooney said he was "pretty frustrated" with FBI officials whom he believes displayed bias and further called for the House Oversight Committee to significantly expand an internal probe that turned up messages critical of President Donald Trump in an exchange between two FBI officials during the campaign.

The two officials, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, went on to work temporarily for the special counsel investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

Rooney, a former diplomat and top Republican donor turned first-term member of Congress, made similar comments in interviews on Tuesday.

