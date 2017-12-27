Gallup: Obama, Hillary Clinton remain most admired

Story highlights Obama and Hillary Clinton continued to top the lists, somewhat more narrowly than in recent years

(CNN) Former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton remain the most admired man and woman in the United States -- a 10-year trend for Obama and 16 years running for Clinton.

Gallup's December poll found 17% of respondents named Obama the man they admired most, a dip from 22% of respondents saying the same last year. President Donald Trump took second place with 14% of respondents citing him when asked, open-ended, to name the man they admired most.

Gallup said about one-quarter of respondents could not name a man or woman they admire most, roughly similar to last year's share who offered no opinion in response to the question.

The two presidents were the only ones to garner double digit support. Pope Francis took third place with 3% of respondents, and the rest of the top dozen men included politicians, religious figures and billionaires.

Clinton's 16th consecutive year topping the most admired women's poll showed her support dip this time from 12% to 9% of respondents. Former first lady Michelle Obama came in second with 7% of respondents, and the third place finisher at 4% support was Oprah Winfrey. The rest of the list included political figures, British royalty and Beyoncé Knowles. One percent of those surveyed named first lady Melania Trump their most admired woman, bringing her name into the top tier for the first time.

