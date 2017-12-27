9 most memeable political personalities of 2017

(CNN) 2017 was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the year of covfefe.

President Donald Trump has not yet been in office for a full year but Sean Spicer's White House press briefings (and Melissa McCarthy's portrayal) already have a vintage feel, the firing of James Comey now reads like a chapter in a history book and Anthony Scaramucci's soap opera-like White House stint an italicized footnote.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!

And while the President has managed to be at the center of the drama — tweeting and retweeting, instigating and doubling down — several other personalities got meme-makers political and sent the social media world into a frenzy.

You may have laughed, you may have cried, but most importantly, you had something to bring up on those godforsaken Tinder dates.

Here are the top memeable political personalities of 2017:

1) Donald Trump

It's a trying task to have to pick only a few memeable moments brought to America by the President. But let's start here, at one of the first viral memes of his presidency.

The President's inclination to show the cameras what he has just signed after signing executive orders provided an immeasurable amount of inspiration for meme lovers and Trump trolls alike.

Another notable moment: As the solar eclipse lit up the sky (and Twitter), As the solar eclipse lit up the sky (and Twitter), Trump joined in the fun , retweeting a meme of himself eclipsing former President Barack Obama. That retweet generated several other takes on the meme. Pictures of Trump staring into the sky without his protective glasses also went viral.

2) Sean Spicer

Soon after taking office, Trump lashed out at the media over reports about the size of his inauguration crowd size.

"The Beatles, INCLUDING John & George, played the inaugural concert and President Trump applauded them with his HUGE HANDS." #SeanSpicerSays — Merry Mitchmas And A Happy New Benn (@MitchBenn) January 22, 2017

Enter Spicer.

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe," Spicer lectured reporters in a speech that included several falsehoods

#SeanSpicerSays that the lying media does not mention the 1,000,000 invisibility cloaks issued to the crowd on inauguration day — Andy Birss (@1957AJB) January 22, 2017

His briefings were quickly dramatized and immortalized by McCarthy on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

"I'm here to swallow gum. And I'm here to take names." #SNL pic.twitter.com/bS6XdX1N7i — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2017

3) Kellyanne Conway

There are simply too many memes to pick from, so let's start at the beginning with the interview that made #AlternativeFacts go viral.

The President's adviser berated NBC's "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd for criticizing Spicer over the crowd size claims.

"You're saying it's a falsehood. And they're giving — Sean Spicer, our press secretary — gave alternative facts," Conway said.

Hillary is president right now. I choose to believe this. #alternativefacts — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 22, 2017

I've NEVER done any drugs in my life nor have I ever swore in public nor smoked a cigarette #alternativefact — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) January 23, 2017

War is peace

Freedom is slavery

Ignorance is strength

- George Orwell, 1984 #alternativefacts — Dr. Craig Considine (@CraigCons) January 22, 2017

A clearly befuddled Todd responded: "Alternative facts aren't facts, they are falsehoods."

Another notable Conway moment is when she held up flashcards (note: props are always meme gold) during a July interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity when discussing Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in 2016.

One card read "conclusion" and "collusion" and the other, "illusion" and "delusion."

"This is to help all the people at home," Conway said. "What's the conclusion? Collusion? No, we don't have that yet. ... I see illusion and delusion. Just so we're clear, everyone. Conclusion? Collusion, no. Illusion and delusion, yes."

#KellyCards became a national trend, putting meme makers to work.

I just spent an hour making #kellycards and it was so worth losing an hour of sleep 😏 pic.twitter.com/fjmGDP41mF — Red (@Redpainter1) July 13, 2017

4) Angela Merkel

The German Chancellor is one of the most powerful women in the world and her interactions with two of the most powerful men — Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin this year — have made her a queen in meme world.

Exhibit A:

When Trump joked about the US wiretapping Germany at a joint news conference during Merkel's visit to Washington in March, the Chancellor's reaction ranged from bemusement to disbelief.

RT @marceldirsus: We are all Merkel pic.twitter.com/Sj7RdLp5Hy — mactavish who would punch nazis if she could (@mactavish) March 18, 2017

Standing by his claim he was wiretapped by Obama -- a claim for which the Justice Department has said it has no evidence -- Trump suggested that he and Merkel "have something in common, perhaps."

His comment was an apparent reference to a report that Merkel's cell phone was once tapped by the National Security Agency during Obama's presidency.

Exhibit B:

Merkel appeared to roll her eyes at Putin while having a conversation with the Russian leader at the G-20 Summit in July.

Some took the liberty to fill in the blanks, determining that Merkel was not amused by Putin's "mansplaining," as he pointed his index finger at her.

Merkel gives Putin some serious eyeroll here. pic.twitter.com/tSdmj5AMue — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2017

5) The Mooch

While Scaramucci's brief stint as White House communications director is the shortest in the position's history, The Mooch provided more inspiration for America's meme-makers in one week than his predecessors had provided in years of service.

Don't cry for The Mooch. Cry for the SNL writers who just lost a golden opportunity. #Scaramucci — (((Matt Arnold))) (@mattarnoldxvii) July 31, 2017

Like his boss, The Mooch loved the spotlight and seemed to have an affinity for controversy, and his White House career was punctuated with a vulgar profanity-laced tirade shared with a reporter directed at then-chief of staff Reince Priebus and then-chief strategist Steven Bannon.

His quick departure prompted many memes inspired by Trump's former reality show, "The Celebrity Apprentice," in which he would eliminate a contestant each week.

does Donald Trump genuinely think he is supposed to eliminate someone each week — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 28, 2017

6) Melania Trump

The first lady's trademark look defined by her oversized sunglasses sparked a ridiculous conspiracy theory that Melania Trump has a body double.

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit — Joe Vargas (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

"The bizarre rumor grew out of a Twitter post from a California man, who, according to his bio, sells hemp syrup. The tweet implied the first lady standing beside President Donald Trump last week wasn't actually the first lady, but an imposter," CNN's Kate Bennett reported in October. "He compared an older image of the first lady to a tight shot of her -- as though this provided evidence that there are two different Trumps."

🚨BREAKING🚨



Fake Melania Trump revealed to be elusive criminal mastermind Carmen Sandiego: pic.twitter.com/NRdmUzdHla — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) October 18, 2017

Yes, absurd, but intrigue, humor and the asinine are the prefect recipe in memeland.

7) George W. Bush

Never thought I'd say that George W Bush is all of us, but here we are #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/anqkQWhDCq — Ellie Schwartz (@EllieInTheStars) January 20, 2017

The struggle was real for former President George W. Bush at Trump's inauguration, and while there was a lot of speculation that Bush was not pleased by Trump's win (especially after he took down his brother Jeb so aggressively), it was his poncho problems that generated an unending stream of memes.

Republican or Democrat I think we can all relate to George Bush putting on a poncho pic.twitter.com/Erm0yfiZ2P — Seanny Drama (@SMSullivan3391) January 20, 2017

A frowning, and then laughing, Bush could not seem to figure out how to position the plastic garment and these pictures were used throughout the year to express displeasure at anything from the political to the personal.

8) Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama's famous inaugural side-eye went viral , but months later, the former first lady explained that she was not throwing shade at Melania Trump after the incoming first lady handed Obama a Tiffany's box as a gift on Inauguration Day.

"So that moment of transition, right before the doors opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people," Obama said in a May interview, adding, "I didn't want to have tears in my eyes because people would swear I was crying because of the new president."

the only good moment of this inauguration is michelle jim-facing the camera like "why did she give me this box" pic.twitter.com/WoGAWfKS0l — jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 20, 2017

But alas, that did not stop social media shade-throwers and crafters of golden memes from using Obama's sassy side-eye the entire year to express contempt toward anything from politics to relationship tribulations.

9) Louise Linton

Last but definitely not least is Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife, Louise Linton, whose first viral moment came in August when she had a meltdown on Instagram and boasted about the large amount of money she and her husband pay in taxes.

In the now-deleted post for which Linton apologized , the photo shows a glamorous Linton stepping off an official government plane on a trip to Kentucky with her husband, who was there to discuss tax reform, dressed in white and carrying an expensive handbag.

Louise Linton, Sec Mnuchin's wife, posts photo that tags Hermes/Tom Ford/Valentino as she leaves Air Force Jet then replies to a critic pic.twitter.com/Uhjc7qBiEA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 22, 2017

The Scottish-born actress tagged a host of luxury designers, including Hermes, Roland Mouret, Tom Ford and Valentino, writing, "Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #usa."

"Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable" Instagram user Jenni Miller, a mother of three from Oregon, commented.

Linton fired back with a condescending message: "@jennimiller29 cute! Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol."

She said Miller's "life looks cute" and told her to "have a pleasant evening" and called her "adorably out of touch."

Linton's response prompted some to refer to her as Marie Antoinette (a role she once played on screen), describing this as her "let them eat cake" moment.

All appeared to be forgotten months later, but it all came crashing back when Linton posed with a sheet of cash, striking the infamous duck face and looking thrilled that her husband's signature is now on the $1 bill.

"tfw you are a stock image for 'greed'" one Twitter user wrote.

This looks like a still from Kingsman 3, where the bad guy's plan is to print one dollar bills infused with neurotoxin to kill the poor people who actually use one dollar bills. pic.twitter.com/d3BO74WdkQ — Matt Roller (@rolldiggity) November 15, 2017

tfw you are a stock image for "greed" pic.twitter.com/LRc4WRFCME — Joanna Rothkopf (@joannarothkopf) November 15, 2017

Find someone who looks at you the way Louise Linton looks at Steve Mnuchin holding a sheet of dollar bills with his name on them pic.twitter.com/3fGXmJti6c — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 15, 2017

Memeland never forgets.