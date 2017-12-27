Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should snub President Trump

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The impending nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have just hit their first snag: Whether to invite Donald Trump.

Prince Harry recently danced around the question of whether he would extend an invitation to Barack Obama, with whom he has developed a friendship. But the real dilemma isn't whether to invite Obama -- it's whether if he did invite the Obamas, it would be perceived as a slight against President Trump, whose policies, views and statements the couple may (hopefully) find abhorrent.

I say snub away.

Jill Filipovic

Weddings are supposed to be joyous occasions celebrating a couple's love and marking the beginning of life together as a family. Sometimes that means inviting and tolerating Uncle Jimmy, who everyone could predict would have a few too many whiskeys and fall into the drum set, or your elementary school best friend Stacey -- and risking her comically bad and potentially dangerous attempts at twerking.

Families and social circles are complicated, and we put up with each others' flaws, quirks and foibles. But it doesn't mean you have to invite your uncle who is going to make other guests uncomfortable, and whose very presence signals that you care more about keeping the peace than respecting your partner and your shared values.

Read More