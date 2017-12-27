Breaking News

Lewis Hamilton apologizes for gender 'shaming' video

Updated 6:52 AM ET, Wed December 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lewis Hamilton (left) and Sebastian Vettel have been battling on track all season. Click through the gallery to see how the 2017 Formula One season has played out.
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Vettel vs. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton (left) and Sebastian Vettel have been battling on track all season. Click through the gallery to see how the 2017 Formula One season has played out.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
The German took the checkered flag at the season opener in Melbourne leaving Hamilton and the Briton&#39;s new Mercedes teammate -- Valtteri Bottas -- trailing in his wake.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 1&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Vettel 25 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 18 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 15 points&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Melbourne: First blood to VettelThe German took the checkered flag at the season opener in Melbourne leaving Hamilton and the Briton's new Mercedes teammate -- Valtteri Bottas -- trailing in his wake.

Drivers' title race after round 1
Vettel 25 points
Hamilton 18 points
Bottas 15 points
Hide Caption
2 of 20
Hamilton pats his Mercedes car after it propelled him to victory at the Shanghai International Circuit. It was his fifth career win in China and saw the Briton draw level on points with Vettel who came home second. Red Bull&#39;s Max Verstappen was third. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 2&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 43 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 43 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 23 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Shanghai: Hamilton fights backHamilton pats his Mercedes car after it propelled him to victory at the Shanghai International Circuit. It was his fifth career win in China and saw the Briton draw level on points with Vettel who came home second. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third.

Drivers' title race after round 2
Vettel 43 points
Hamilton 43 points
Bottas 23 points
Hide Caption
3 of 20
Vettel prevailed in Bahrain after Bottas had claimed a maiden pole in qualifying. During the race Hamilton was handed a five-second stop-go penalty for holding up Red Bull&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane. Vettel took full advantage eventually cruising to a comfortable win. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 3&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Vettel 68 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 61 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 38 points&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Sakhir: Vettel shines under the lights Vettel prevailed in Bahrain after Bottas had claimed a maiden pole in qualifying. During the race Hamilton was handed a five-second stop-go penalty for holding up Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane. Vettel took full advantage eventually cruising to a comfortable win.

Drivers' title race after round 3
Vettel 68 points
Hamilton 61 points
Bottas 38 points
Hide Caption
4 of 20
After claiming a first-ever pole in Bahrain, Bottas (far right) soared to a maiden F1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix. A fast start enabled the Finn to overtake the two Ferraris at the front of the grid. Vettel chased Bottas hard all the way to the line to claim second. Hamilton finished fourth. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 4&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Vettel 86 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 73 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 63 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Sochi: Bottas scores maiden winAfter claiming a first-ever pole in Bahrain, Bottas (far right) soared to a maiden F1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix. A fast start enabled the Finn to overtake the two Ferraris at the front of the grid. Vettel chased Bottas hard all the way to the line to claim second. Hamilton finished fourth.

Drivers' title race after round 4
Vettel 86 points
Hamilton 73 points
Bottas 63 points
Hide Caption
5 of 20
After missing out on a podium in Russia, Hamilton roared back to the top step at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton was overtaken by Vettel at the start but Hamilton fought back, dramatically overtaking his title rival later in the race to take the checkered flag. Red Bull&#39;s Ricciardo took third -- his first podium of the season after Bottas suffered an engine failure.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 5&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 104 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 98 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 63 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Barcelona: Hamilton reigns in SpainAfter missing out on a podium in Russia, Hamilton roared back to the top step at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton was overtaken by Vettel at the start but Hamilton fought back, dramatically overtaking his title rival later in the race to take the checkered flag. Red Bull's Ricciardo took third -- his first podium of the season after Bottas suffered an engine failure.

Drivers' title race after round 5
Vettel 104 points
Hamilton 98 points
Bottas 63 points
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Vettel&#39;s teammate Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first pole in nine years at Saturday&#39;s qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix but it was the German who prevailed in the race after the Finn had led in the early stages. Vettel assumed the lead after pitting slightly later than the Finn and never looked back. Ricciardo finished third with Bottas fourth. Hamilton, meanwhile, who had started 13th on the grid, finished the race in sixth.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 6&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 129 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 104 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 75 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Monte Carlo: Vettel takes third win of seasonVettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first pole in nine years at Saturday's qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix but it was the German who prevailed in the race after the Finn had led in the early stages. Vettel assumed the lead after pitting slightly later than the Finn and never looked back. Ricciardo finished third with Bottas fourth. Hamilton, meanwhile, who had started 13th on the grid, finished the race in sixth.

Drivers' title race after round 6
Vettel 129 points
Hamilton 104 points
Bottas 75 points
Hide Caption
7 of 20
After a disappointing showing at Monaco, Hamilton produced a driving masterclass in Montreal. In qualifying, he took his 65th career pole -- equaling Ayrton Senna&#39;s mark -- before bossing the race, crossing the line 20 seconds ahead of teammate Bottas while Ricciardo pipped Vettel to third. &lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 7&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 141 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 129 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 93 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Montreal: Hamilton cuts Vettel's lead After a disappointing showing at Monaco, Hamilton produced a driving masterclass in Montreal. In qualifying, he took his 65th career pole -- equaling Ayrton Senna's mark -- before bossing the race, crossing the line 20 seconds ahead of teammate Bottas while Ricciardo pipped Vettel to third.

Drivers' title race after round 7
Vettel 141 points
Hamilton 129 points
Bottas 93 points
Hide Caption
8 of 20
A chaotic race in Azerbaijan saw both Vettel and Hamilton miss the podium for the first time in 2017. The pair clashed on track during a Safety Car period from which Ricciardo ultimately profited. The Aussie&#39;s unlikely win was the fifth of his career, while Williams&#39; teenager driver Lance Stroll (right) took third to become the youngest F1 rookie ever to make the podium.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 8&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 153 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 139 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 111 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Baku: Stroll makes history as title rivals clashA chaotic race in Azerbaijan saw both Vettel and Hamilton miss the podium for the first time in 2017. The pair clashed on track during a Safety Car period from which Ricciardo ultimately profited. The Aussie's unlikely win was the fifth of his career, while Williams' teenager driver Lance Stroll (right) took third to become the youngest F1 rookie ever to make the podium.

Drivers' title race after round 8
Vettel 153 points
Hamilton 139 points
Bottas 111 points
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Bottas gave another example of why Mercedes chose him to replace Nico Rosberg at the German team. The Finn dominated the Austrian Grand Prix weekend -- qualifying in pole before keeping Vettel at bay in the race. Hamilton who started from eighth on the grid battled back to fourth. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 9&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 171 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 151 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 136 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Spielberg: Bottas scores second win Bottas gave another example of why Mercedes chose him to replace Nico Rosberg at the German team. The Finn dominated the Austrian Grand Prix weekend -- qualifying in pole before keeping Vettel at bay in the race. Hamilton who started from eighth on the grid battled back to fourth.

Drivers' title race after round 9
Vettel 171 points
Hamilton 151 points
Bottas 136 points
Hide Caption
10 of 20
Hamilton was simply unstoppable at the British Grand Prix, qualifying more than half-a-second quicker than the Ferraris before delighting home fans with a commanding win. Both Vettel and teammate Raikkonen suffered punctures late in the race. Raikkonen recovered to finish third, but Vettel could only manage seventh, slashing his championship lead over Hamilton to a single point.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 10&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 177 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 176 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 154 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Silverstone: Hamilton dominates home race Hamilton was simply unstoppable at the British Grand Prix, qualifying more than half-a-second quicker than the Ferraris before delighting home fans with a commanding win. Both Vettel and teammate Raikkonen suffered punctures late in the race. Raikkonen recovered to finish third, but Vettel could only manage seventh, slashing his championship lead over Hamilton to a single point.


Drivers' title race after round 10
Vettel 177 points
Hamilton 176 points
Bottas 154 points
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Another race, another twist as this time Ferrari took the honors with Vettel leading teammate Raikkonen home, followed by the two Mercedes. Hamilton finished fourth after letting Bottas through for the final podium spot -- the Finn had let the Brit past earlier in what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid to chase down the two Ferraris.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 11&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 202 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 188 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 169 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Budapest: Vettel bounces backAnother race, another twist as this time Ferrari took the honors with Vettel leading teammate Raikkonen home, followed by the two Mercedes. Hamilton finished fourth after letting Bottas through for the final podium spot -- the Finn had let the Brit past earlier in what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid to chase down the two Ferraris.

Drivers' title race after round 11
Vettel 202 points
Hamilton 188 points
Bottas 169 points
Hide Caption
12 of 20
Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher&#39;s all-time pole record of 68 at the Belgian Grand Prix and then fended off a challenge from Vettel in the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag and his third career victory at Spa Francorchamps.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 12&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 220 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 213 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 179 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Spa: Hamilton makes F1 history Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record of 68 at the Belgian Grand Prix and then fended off a challenge from Vettel in the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag and his third career victory at Spa Francorchamps.

Drivers' title race after round 12
Vettel 220 points
Hamilton 213 points
Bottas 179 points
Hide Caption
13 of 20
After trailing Vettel all season, Hamilton finally got his nose in front in the drivers&#39; championship showing a zen-like composure at the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari, however, had a weekend to forget on home soil. A poor qualifying in wet conditions was followed by a frustrating race. Vettel did squeak onto the podium behind the Mercedes duo, but his title lead had slipped away. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 13&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 238 points&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 235 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 197 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Monza: Hamilton wins in Ferrari's back yardAfter trailing Vettel all season, Hamilton finally got his nose in front in the drivers' championship showing a zen-like composure at the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari, however, had a weekend to forget on home soil. A poor qualifying in wet conditions was followed by a frustrating race. Vettel did squeak onto the podium behind the Mercedes duo, but his title lead had slipped away.

Drivers' title race after round 13
Hamilton 238 points
Vettel 235 points
Bottas 197 points
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Disaster strikes for Ferrari in Singapore as both Vettel and Raikkonen crash out on the opening lap -- Raikkonen hit his teammate after colliding with Max Verstappen at the start. Lewis Hamilton, who started from fifth, avoids trouble and quickly assumes the lead which he holds to the checkered flag. The win, his third at the Singapore GP extends the Briton&#39;s lead over Vettel to 28 points. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 14&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 263 points&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 235 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 212 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Marina Bay Street Circuit: Ferrari crashes outDisaster strikes for Ferrari in Singapore as both Vettel and Raikkonen crash out on the opening lap -- Raikkonen hit his teammate after colliding with Max Verstappen at the start. Lewis Hamilton, who started from fifth, avoids trouble and quickly assumes the lead which he holds to the checkered flag. The win, his third at the Singapore GP extends the Briton's lead over Vettel to 28 points.

Drivers' title race after round 14
Hamilton 263 points
Vettel 235 points
Bottas 212 points
Hide Caption
15 of 20
Max Verstappen celebrates after a superb victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver had endured a miserable run of luck in 2017 with seven retirements in the 14 previous grands prix. But any disappointment was banished in Malaysia as he sped to a second career F1 win. The Dutchman, who turned 20 on September 30, was already the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/15/motorsport/spanish-grand-prix-max-verstappen-lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg/index.html&quot;&gt;youngest-ever F1 race winner&lt;/a&gt;. With victory in Malaysia he is now the second youngest winner too. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Lewis Hamilton was a distant second to Verstappen with Daniel Ricciardo finishing third. Sebastian Vettel crossed the line in fourth after starting in last place, which all means that Hamilton extends his championship lead over Vettel to 34 points. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 15&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 281 points&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 247 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 222 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Sepang International Circuit: Verstappen makes more historyMax Verstappen celebrates after a superb victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver had endured a miserable run of luck in 2017 with seven retirements in the 14 previous grands prix. But any disappointment was banished in Malaysia as he sped to a second career F1 win. The Dutchman, who turned 20 on September 30, was already the youngest-ever F1 race winner. With victory in Malaysia he is now the second youngest winner too.

Lewis Hamilton was a distant second to Verstappen with Daniel Ricciardo finishing third. Sebastian Vettel crossed the line in fourth after starting in last place, which all means that Hamilton extends his championship lead over Vettel to 34 points.


Drivers' title race after round 15
Hamilton 281 points
Vettel 247 points
Bottas 222 points
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Lewis Hamilton took a giant step towards a fourth world title at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Briton led from start to finish to scoop his eighth win of the season while Sebastian Vettel suffered a DNF, limping out with engine issues at the start of the race. The Red Bull pairing of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed another good weekend, finishing second and third respectively. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton&#39;s victory means he now has a 59-point lead with four races remaining and will clinch the 2017 drivers&#39; championship if he outscores Vettel by 16 points at the US Grand Prix in Austin on October 22.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 16&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 306 points&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 247 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 234 points&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Suzuka: Hamilton closes in on fourth titleLewis Hamilton took a giant step towards a fourth world title at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Briton led from start to finish to scoop his eighth win of the season while Sebastian Vettel suffered a DNF, limping out with engine issues at the start of the race. The Red Bull pairing of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed another good weekend, finishing second and third respectively.

Hamilton's victory means he now has a 59-point lead with four races remaining and will clinch the 2017 drivers' championship if he outscores Vettel by 16 points at the US Grand Prix in Austin on October 22.

Drivers' title race after round 16
Hamilton 306 points
Vettel 247 points
Bottas 234 points
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Lewis Hamilton wins his fifth race in six grands prix to extend his lead to 66 points over Sebastian Vettel. The German finished second and still has a mathematical chance of winning the 2017 world championship, but Hamilton could wrap up the title at the Mexico Grand Prix on October 29. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 17&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 331 points&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 265 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 244 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Circuit of the Americas: Hamilton sprints to victoryLewis Hamilton wins his fifth race in six grands prix to extend his lead to 66 points over Sebastian Vettel. The German finished second and still has a mathematical chance of winning the 2017 world championship, but Hamilton could wrap up the title at the Mexico Grand Prix on October 29.

Drivers' title race after round 17
Hamilton 331 points
Vettel 265 points
Bottas 244 points
Hide Caption
18 of 20
Lewis Hamilton wins the 2017 world championship to claim his fourth F1 title. The Mercedes driver finished ninth to secure the two points he needed to guarantee Vettel could not catch him in the last two races. After the two collided at the start of the race, Vettel fought back to eventually finish second behind Red Bull&#39;s Max Verstappen. Hamilton was ninth. Verstappen&#39;s third F1 win was overshadowed by the towering achievements of Hamilton who became the most successful British driver of all time and only the fifth man in F1 history to win four world championships. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 18&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 333 points&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 277 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 262 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez: Hamilton makes historyLewis Hamilton wins the 2017 world championship to claim his fourth F1 title. The Mercedes driver finished ninth to secure the two points he needed to guarantee Vettel could not catch him in the last two races. After the two collided at the start of the race, Vettel fought back to eventually finish second behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Hamilton was ninth. Verstappen's third F1 win was overshadowed by the towering achievements of Hamilton who became the most successful British driver of all time and only the fifth man in F1 history to win four world championships.

Drivers' title race after round 18
Hamilton 333 points
Vettel 277 points
Bottas 262 points
Hide Caption
19 of 20
Sebastian Vettel hadn&#39;t won a race since the Hungarian Grand Prix in July. In the intervening period between then and the Mexico Grand Prix, he squandered a 14-point lead and lost sight of Lewis Hamilton as the Briton sped away to a fourth world title. In Brazil, Vettel triumphed once again to record his fifth win of the season and the 47th of his career. Hamilton started the race in last place after crashing out of qualifying early on, but stormed through the field to finish fourth behind Kimi Raikkonen and second-placed Valtteri Bottas.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 19&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 345 points&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 302 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 280 points
Photos: The story of the 2017 season ...
Interlagos: Vettel back to winning waysSebastian Vettel hadn't won a race since the Hungarian Grand Prix in July. In the intervening period between then and the Mexico Grand Prix, he squandered a 14-point lead and lost sight of Lewis Hamilton as the Briton sped away to a fourth world title. In Brazil, Vettel triumphed once again to record his fifth win of the season and the 47th of his career. Hamilton started the race in last place after crashing out of qualifying early on, but stormed through the field to finish fourth behind Kimi Raikkonen and second-placed Valtteri Bottas.

Drivers' title race after round 19
Hamilton 345 points
Vettel 302 points
Bottas 280 points
Hide Caption
20 of 20
f1 2017 championship vettel hamiltonf1 2017 season australia f1 2017 hamilton china f1 2017 championship bahrain f1 2017 championship bahrain bottasf1 2017 championship spain hamilton f1 2017 championship vettel monaco f1 2017 championship hamilton canada 2f1 2017 championship azerbaijan f1 2017 championship austria bottasf1 2017 championship hamilton great britain f1 2017 championship vettel hungaryf1 2017 championship hamilton belgium f1 2017 championship hamilton italy f1 vettel raikkonen crash singaporemax verstappen wins malaysia gp red bullf1 hamilton japanese grand prix win podium hamilton bolt podium usgphamilton wins in mexicof1 brazil vettel wins

Story highlights

  • Lewis Hamilton says sorry for video post
  • Asks why his nephew was wearing princess dress

(CNN)Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has apologized for posting a video on social media which was widely criticized for gender "shaming" his nephew for wearing a princess dress.

In his apology on Twitter, the four-time world champion said the Instagram video was a "lapse of judgment."
Hamilton's video showed his nephew in a purple and pink princess dress and waving a pink-hearted shaped wand. After his nephew replies yes, Hamilton says: "Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?"
    The F1 driver then adds: "Boys don't wear princess dresses," before his nephews covers his ears with his hands.
    Hamilton later deleted the video, and apologized.
    Read More
    READ: How veganism helped the F1 world champion to glory
    READ: Hamilton has 'come of age'
    "Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realized that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post," the 32-year-old Mercedes driver wrote on Twitter.
    "I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should," added Hamilton, who has 5.7 million followers on Instagram.
    "My deepest apologies for my behavior as I realize it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalize or stereotype anyone."

    'Shaming'

    On Twitter, editor Victoria Smith, who writes about feminism, motherhood, politics, mental health, described Hamilton as as "insecure, sexist twerp."
    "Personally find it far more reassuring to see little boys in princess dresses than little girls in them," tweeted Smith.
    The Pride in London Twitter feed said it was "disappointed" with Hamilton's video: "Many of our community have experienced this kind of shaming when we were younger."
    Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Mexican Grand Prix after winning a fourth F1 drivers&#39; title.
    Photos: Four-time champion
    Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Mexican Grand Prix after winning a fourth F1 drivers' title.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    Hamilton clinched his third world title at the 2015 United States Grand Prix at Austin.
    Photos: Four-time champion
    Hamilton clinched his third world title at the 2015 United States Grand Prix at Austin.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    The previous year, he won his second drivers&#39; championship, beating Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.
    Photos: Four-time champion
    The previous year, he won his second drivers' championship, beating Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    The Briton&#39;s first triumph came in only his second season in the sport. Hamilton is seen here celebrating with his father, Anthony (left) and brother Nick after winning the 2008 world drivers&#39; title with McLaren.
    Photos: Four-time champion
    The Briton's first triumph came in only his second season in the sport. Hamilton is seen here celebrating with his father, Anthony (left) and brother Nick after winning the 2008 world drivers' title with McLaren.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    Hamilton has finished runner-up on two occasions. In 2007, his rookie season, he was pipped to the title by a single point in the final race by Kimi Raikkonen (right).
    Photos: Four-time champion
    Hamilton has finished runner-up on two occasions. In 2007, his rookie season, he was pipped to the title by a single point in the final race by Kimi Raikkonen (right).
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    In 2016, Hamilton had to settle for second after Nico Rosberg took the title before announcing his retirement from F1.
    Photos: Four-time champion
    In 2016, Hamilton had to settle for second after Nico Rosberg took the title before announcing his retirement from F1.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel embrace at the 2017 Chinese Grand Prix. The season looked set to go down to the wire until Hamilton stormed to five wins in six races during August, September and October, ending Vettel and Ferrari&#39;s hopes of glory.
    Photos: Four-time champion
    Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel embrace at the 2017 Chinese Grand Prix. The season looked set to go down to the wire until Hamilton stormed to five wins in six races during August, September and October, ending Vettel and Ferrari's hopes of glory.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    Hamilton poses for the cameras signaling his four world titles. How many more titles can the Briton win?
    Photos: Four-time champion
    Hamilton poses for the cameras signaling his four world titles. How many more titles can the Briton win?
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    lewis hamilton mexico british flaghamilton world titles 2015hamilton world titles 2014hamilton world titles 2008hamilton raikkonen 2007nico rosberg and lewis hamiltonf1 hamilton vettel hug hamilton mexico four titles phone crowd
    However, other Twitter users said the reaction to Hamilton's Instagram post was overblown.
    "I get it if Lewis Hamilton was mean about it, but he didn't seem like he was doing it in that way," wrote Tony Mellace.
    "Plus his nephew seemed to giggle at his response. You guys are more upset than the kid was. Enjoy the holidays and stop complaining about EVERYTHING. Peace and love."
    Hamilton clinched his fourth world title with two races to spare at the end of October after a series of dominant displays behind the wheel.
    Hamilton and rival Sebastian Vettel were tightly matched for much of 2017, with the Ferrari driver holding the upper hand for the first half of the season before the Briton unleashed a blistering run of form, winning five times in six races to turn a 14-point deficit into a 66-point lead in the space of eight weeks.
    It's not the first time that Hamilton's active social media usage has got him into trouble.
    Visit CNN.com/motorsport for more news & features
    He's taken selfies while riding a Harley-Davidison motorbike in New Zealand and said on Snapchat "This s**t is killing me" during a F1 media press conference in Japan in October 2016.