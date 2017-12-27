Story highlights Four patients evacuated, 25 more critical cases will get help in "coming days"

Medical situation has reached a "breaking point," group says

(CNN) Evacuations of the first critical medical cases from a rebel-held region east of Damascus have begun, aid agencies say.

The Syrian Red Crescent and International Committee of the Red Cross announced, on their official Twitter accounts Tuesday, that the first patients were to be taken out of the rebel-controlled area of Eastern Ghouta.

Syrian staff from the International Committee of the Red Cross evacuate a child from Eastern Ghouta on Wednesday.

Eastern Ghouta is a rebel-held suburb of Damascus and has a population of 400,000. The UN officials warned last month that the area was experiencing the worst outbreak of child malnutrition since the civil war started six years ago, and hundreds of people in need of urgent medical attention are trapped there.

The evacuations began after long negotiations with the Syrian government, according to the Syrian Red Crescent.

Saying that the medical situation in the area, which borders Damascus to the east, has "reached a breaking point," the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said in a statement that of the 29 patients, four people have been evacuated from the beleaguered suburban enclave.

Read More