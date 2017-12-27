Amid Olympics doping scandal, Russia World Cup organizer steps down

Story highlights FIFA says, as it did after Olympics ban, Mutko's absence will not affect World Cup

Mutko: There "has never been and will never be any state programs related to doping"

(CNN) The chairman of Russia's successful 2018 World Cup local organizing committee is stepping down amid allegations that he and other government officials supervised and financed state-sponsored doping, state-run media reported Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who served as minister of sport from 2008 to 2016, is presently fighting a lifetime ban from the Olympics.

Alexey Sorokin, general director of the committee's supervisory council, will now assume Mutko's role as well. In a statement to Russian television network RT, he said he regretted that Mutko had resigned, but that the deputy prime minister would continue to supervise World Cup preparations.

"I am ready to work in both positions. There are no big difficulties. The project is almost done. There are operational activities where the functions of the chairman and the general director of the organizing committee will be similar, " Sorokin said, according to RT.

Vitaly Mutko addresses media during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw at the Kremlin this month.

In a statement, FIFA, world soccer's governing body, thanked Mutko for his "invaluable contribution to the preparations for the competition" and said FIFA would continue working with the local organizing committee.

Read More