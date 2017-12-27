Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists swap prisoners, reports say

(CNN) Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists have begun a prisoner exchange in eastern Ukraine, according to reports Wednesday from multiple Russian news outlets.

The negotiated swap is the first in 14 months and is seen as a key part of implementing the Minsk agreements, a framework for peace intended to bring about a ceasefire between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Russian state media reported Monday that Ukraine had agreed to release 306 prisoners in exchange for 74 being held by separatists.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko met with relatives of the hostages on Tuesday night, according to a statement from his office. "Nothing is more important than to return our people home," he said.

Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions have been mired in conflict since separatists declared their independence from Kiev in spring 2014, shortly after Russia's controversial annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.

